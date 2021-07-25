Leona Maguire equals best-ever major round with sensational 61 at Evian Championship

Ireland’s Leona Maguire equalled the lowest round in major history with a stunning 61 on the final day of the Amundi Evian Championship.
Maguire birdied her last four holes and carded 10 in total to match the score set by South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim at the same venue in 2014 and equalled by Jeongeun Lee6 on Friday.
The Cavan women's best finish at this event is tied-34th and her best finish at a major is T15 at this year's Women's PGA Championship - both records set to be beaten when play ends this evening.
Lee6 followed that with a 68 to take a five-shot lead into the final round and birdied the first, but covered the next eight in five over to fall a shot behind America’s Yealimi Noh.
Noh, who will celebrate her 20th birthday on Monday, carded three birdies and one bogey on the front nine to lead on 15 under par.
Maguire’s exceptional round meant she had set the early clubhouse target on 13 under, two behind Noh who has seven holes left to play.