Home heroes search for momentum at Irish Open

The sun came out, temperatures rose and the crowds came back to grace the opening day of the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. Now all we need to complete the feelgood vibe on this return to not-quite normality is an Irish charge in the second round at Mount Juliet.

There was so much to enjoy about the atmosphere being generated by the restricted number of around 2,500 spectators welcomed onto the grounds of this pristine estate in Co. Kilkenny that you could have overlooked the absence of home challengers at the top of the leaderboard, at least until late starter Colm Moriarty gatecrashed the party with an early-evening run into contention.

The 2020 edition of what had been a marquee European Tour tournament with Rolex Series status before the Covid-19 pandemic arrived, societies locked down and prize money nose-dived had been moved north from this place to be played behind closed doors at Galgorm Castle in Co. Antrim.

On Thursday Mount Juliet finally got its turn, 15 months later than scheduled but well worth the wait. Crowds milled, cheers from distant corners of the course rippled across the air and, as Rory McIlroy noted, there was silence in all the right places and it felt to him like an Irish Open of old.

“It does. It's funny, as well. I got on the first tee today and put my tee in the ground and there's this big clap, but then the silence you feel afterwards, it's something I haven't felt in a while.

“It's different... just a different sound. I feel like on the PGA TOUR there's a lot going on. There's a bit of white noise. There's always something going on.

“I was over the ball on the first tee and I was like, it's sort of quiet. That's the one thing I thought, "Oh, this is really quiet." It's different. But good to be back.”

McIlroy, with an 8am tee time from the 10th tee, will once again be the main focus of attention when the second round gets underway on Friday morning. With Graeme McDowell in the following group, they attracted the vast majority of the spectators on the course yesterday afternoon, just as Shane Lowry’s group, and Padraig Harrington’s 10 minutes later had been the magnets in the morning wave.

Unfortunately for them, the galleries’ encouragement did not inspire any inspirational scoring any more than the perfect, near-windless conditions. Moriarty, the PGA pro from Glasson GC in Westmeath, will start the day as the leading Irishman thanks to his opening four-under-par 68, four shots behind first-round leader Lucas Herbert of Australia, who holds a one-shot advantage over American Johannes Veerman.

Lowry gets his second round off at 1pm today from two under following a frustrating 70 with Niall Kearney, a challenger at last week’s BMW International Open in Germany until an eventual finish of 12th, is at one under with McIlroy and Paul Dunne both on level par.

There is work to be done for them all. McIlroy went to the driving range following his seesaw 72 of three birdies and three bogeys to iron out what he felt was a lack of synchronicity in his swing.

“I missed a few left out there and just sort of body stops and the club keeps going and goes left,” the world number 10 said. “So I've just got to really clear and sort of get out of my way and sort of clear, turn around my right side better and iron shots will start on line a bit better.”

McIlroy needed to save par on his final three holes and he added: “I just didn't feel like I did that much wrong. I just didn't hold many putts for birdies, and was sort of one of those days. “There was a couple holes I didn't hit it close enough with wedges. Overall just a bit of a sort of no momentum going forward and in the end, I did well to keep it at level par.”

Lowry may have been two shots better than McIlroy but he cut a more frustrated figure having lost his ball off the tee on the par-five fifth, the first of two bogeys in his opening 70.

“It was disappointing because it was the only real bad shot I hit all day,” Lowry said. “Felt like I played pretty good. Would have been really nice to walk away with par there, it would have been nice, but six (a par-three) was tricky and it was nice to make par there and birdie seven. After that drive down eight, not to make birdie was disappointing. Playing those par fives in level is not great around there. Room to improve.

“It was so easy out there. It does not get any easier. The fairways are firm, rolling. The greens are nice. You hit good shots, you get rewarded. It's pretty easy golf out there.

“It's Thursday. It's not Sunday. It's going to be a long week. A bit of bad weather at the weekend, so if I can put myself in a decent position tomorrow, even going into Saturday and Sunday, it will be pretty nice.”