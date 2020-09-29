Irish golf tourism association bunkers down for tough recovery

The representative body for golf tourism in Ireland is calling on the Government for financial support after its season was decimated by the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

While domestic business has been booming in the world of golf, courses and tour companies around the country have taken a huge hit from the dramatic drop in incoming tourists, from the US in particular, this year.

A 97% hit to be precise, according to the Ireland Golf Tour Operators Association (IGTOA).

Usually a highly profitable industry in Ireland, golf tourism brought in more than €270m to the economy last year and supports thousands of jobs nationwide.

However, due to the current pandemic, the IGTOA doesn’t expect any “meaningful return to business until 2022”, founding member Marty Carr says.

“Revenues are down approximately 97% this year and could be down 80% on pre-Covid numbers in 2021,” says Mr Carr.

“It will take several years to build back up our businesses. There is a very real danger many of our members will have to close their doors unless immediately supported.”

The association represents 16 incoming golf tour operator companies and, together with the Incoming Tour Operators Association and the Association of Irish Professional Conference, employs over 1,100 people.

Along with asking for the reinstatement of the wage subsidy scheme to €350 per week, the association is also calling for a direct grant support scheme through Fáilte Ireland to help their tour companies deal with deferred travel arrangements for customers.

Marketing support through Tourism Ireland is also being sought.

The IGTOA said in a statement that Ireland has a unique product and a highly regarded reputation in the golf industry and urged that “incoming golf travel will play a significant role with respect to Ireland’s international tourism recovery”.