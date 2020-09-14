Shane Lowry: US Open at Winged Foot a similar test to Portrush triumph

Shane Lowry is optimistic he can work his Open-winning magic at Portrush last summer into a run at this week’s US Open at Winged Foot.

Ireland’s most recent major champion has been practicing solidly at the New York parkland course since last Monday and with the traditionally tough US Open set-up of narrow fairways and penal rough, he sees it as a similar test to the one he passed with flying colours to lift the Claret Jug at Portrush 15 months ago.

Writing in his column on the Paddy Power website, Lowry said: “US Opens are always hard set-ups and I love a very tough test of golf. I like playing traditional US Open venues, which this is, so it’ll be good to test myself against the best in the world once again. I’ll be giving it a go.

“It’s a little bit different this year, given that it’s outside its normal slot. I’m obviously trying to peak and spent last week trying to get my game right. I’ll just try my hardest and give it my best and see where it leads me.

Winged Foot should be a similar kind of test to last season’s Open Championship. Having won that, I know I can beat the best in the world on my day, so I’m excited to get back to teeing it up in the second Major of this truncated season.”

Lowry revealed he is likely to have a new club in play at Winged Foot when the US Open gets underway on Thursday.

“I’ll probably have a new driver in the bag. The driver I’ve been using the last couple of years, I think it’s probably gone a little bit dead.

“I practised with it last week and hopefully it goes all right. I need to get back to driving it well because you need to drive the ball very well the way a US open course is set up.”

Lowry has been a little off the pace since finishing tied for sixth place at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in early August. He bowed out of the FedEx Cup chase at the second hurdle with a missed cut at The Northern Trust and had another early exit in his next start, last week’s Safeway Open in California. Yet the Offaly star remains bullish that he has turned a corner.

“Funnily enough, I was listening to Dustin Johnson the other week. He’s been on fire all through the Fed-Ex Cup but hit a dip a little before that. He reckons he was just standing a little too close to the ball when he was driving and it was impacting the rest of his game.

“Golf is a game of such fine margins. One small tweak and it can recover your game from what you thought was miles away. It’s a funny thing. Small margins make all the difference and all the lads on Tour are always looking for something that can trigger your best form.

You’re only one week away from greatness in this game and that’s what keeps us all going because you know you can be very close to doing something special.

“I was second to DJ in the US Open four years ago and that experience helped shaped my game since then. I’ll be pulling on those memories and of my Open Championship win last year this week.”