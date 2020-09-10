Tour de France: Sam Bennett keeps green jersey as Nicholas Roche secures top-10 finish

It comes after a 12th stage where Marc Hirschi made it third time lucky as he claimed his maiden Tour de France stage victory
Tour de France: Sam Bennett keeps green jersey as Nicholas Roche secures top-10 finish

Ireland's Sam Bennett, left, is congratulated by Australia's Caleb Ewan, third place, right, after winning stage 10 of the Tour de France

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 16:25 PM

Sam Bennett has held onto the green jersey for best sprinter at the Tour de France.

It comes after a 12th stage where Marc Hirschi made it third time lucky as he claimed his maiden Tour de France stage victory in Sarran Correze.

Sam Bennett, who rides for the Deceuninck - Quick-Step team picked up nine points in the green jersey competition earlier, for being seventh across the line at the intermediate sprint.

The top of that competition now looks like this:

- Sam Bennett: 252 pts

- Peter Sagan: 182 pts

- Bryan Coquard: 155 pts

However, it was Marc Hirschi's day as the Swiss rider, making his debut Tour at the age of 22, had twice been on the podium in the opening week of the race after seeing attacking efforts fall short, but delivered for Team Sunweb on stage 12 as he broke clear on the climb of the Suc au May before soloing to victory.

Julian Alaphilippe, who pipped Hirschi to the line on stage two in Nice, was part of a large chase group on the descent to the finish, but a lack of organisation prevented them from closing him down before a mechanical issue ended Alaphilippe’s own challenge.

Nicholas Roche finished the stage in 10th place.

More in this section

2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day One - Kingsbarns Golf Club Two-time winner Brooks Koepka pulls out of US Open due to injury
Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open - Day Two - The Renaissance Club Leona Maguire takes confidence from Popov’s win but stiff task awaits at ANA Inspiration
gettyimages-1266463921-594x594.jpg Shane Lowry changes clubs: 'I do feel like there might be something wrong with the old driver'

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up