Tour de France: Sam Bennett keeps green jersey as Nicholas Roche secures top-10 finish

Sam Bennett has held onto the green jersey for best sprinter at the Tour de France.

It comes after a 12th stage where Marc Hirschi made it third time lucky as he claimed his maiden Tour de France stage victory in Sarran Correze.

Sam Bennett, who rides for the Deceuninck - Quick-Step team picked up nine points in the green jersey competition earlier, for being seventh across the line at the intermediate sprint.

The top of that competition now looks like this:

- Sam Bennett: 252 pts

- Peter Sagan: 182 pts

- Bryan Coquard: 155 pts

However, it was Marc Hirschi's day as the Swiss rider, making his debut Tour at the age of 22, had twice been on the podium in the opening week of the race after seeing attacking efforts fall short, but delivered for Team Sunweb on stage 12 as he broke clear on the climb of the Suc au May before soloing to victory.

Julian Alaphilippe, who pipped Hirschi to the line on stage two in Nice, was part of a large chase group on the descent to the finish, but a lack of organisation prevented them from closing him down before a mechanical issue ended Alaphilippe’s own challenge.

Nicholas Roche finished the stage in 10th place.