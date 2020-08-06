Rory McIlroy out to rekindle that winning Harding Park feeling

That warm fuzzy feeling you get when you return to a special place?

Calling Harding Park in that may be a bit of a stretch for Rory McIlroy but the world number three could do with rekindling the winning feeling he had there when the 2020 PGA Championship finally gets underway today.

It was five years ago that McIlroy pitched up at the venerable San Francisco municipal as the top seed and justified his world number one ranking to run the bracket all the way to the WGC-Cadillac Match Play title, winning seven straight matches. It was a great time to be him, back then, less than a year on from his 2014 heroics when he won The Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship in consecutive starts. His Harding Park victory the following March continued the dominance but the majors have since eluded the Irishman.

That he has not been allowed to forget his majorless streak was underlined once more yesterday when the point was raised again on the eve of the first major of this most unusual year. Yet there was also the opportunity to reflect on his Cadillac Match Play victory and the positive vibes it could bring him when he begins his title bid alongside Tiger Woods and world number one Justin Thomas at 4:33pm Irish time today.

“It was good. I was playing well that week. Playing well that year. Obviously I’d come into that event, I think I’d won in Dubai earlier in the year, had been playing pretty well.

“I remember having a couple of tough matches early on. I think I had to go extra holes with Billy Horschel. I had to go extra holes with Paul Casey. So there was a couple of tight matches that I was able to squeeze through. I think I was one-down with two to play against Jim Furyk in the semi-finals and was able to squeeze out a win there.

“My play was good. I think if I remember anything about the week is that I played well when I needed to and I hit good shots at the right times, and that’s sort of what you need to do in match play. It’s nice to have some memories around a golf course that you’re playing a major championship on. It’s nice to have those memories and be able to recall some of the shots that you’ve hit. Hopefully some of that can help me this week and can rekindle that sort of form that helped me win here a few years ago.”

Both he and Woods, at the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship, were ranked number one at the time of their Harding Park victories and McIroy said the course tested all aspects of the game. “It’s a fair golf course. It’s not tricked up. It’s not gimmicky in any way. It’s all right there in front of you.

“It’s maybe a little bit of a coincidence that the top players come here and win most of the times that things are played here, but I think it says a lot about the course that it lets guys play and it lets them sort of have the freedom to go out there and play the way they want to.”

That McIlroy is still hopeful rather than certain good form will reappear this week after a disappointing post-lockdown restart will not soothe the concern of backers but he said his game “wasn’t far away”..

“I’m driving it well. My iron play is good for the most part. It’s just getting that key up-and-down to keep momentum going, holing a putt here or there to keep the round going for the day. Even the mediocre scores that I’ve shot I’ve come off the golf course thinking, well, I actually didn’t play too badly, I just didn’t get a lot out of the round.

“If I can just keep playing like that and keep being a little bit more efficient with my scoring, I’ll be right where I need to be.”