Golf unites behind fairer handicap system

The vexed question of golf handicaps and how they are calculated is set to be transformed by a new system jointly developed by the R&A and USGA.

The tenets of the new system focus on three main objectives: To encourage as many golfers as possible to obtain and maintain a handicap; to enable golfers of differing abilities, genders, and nationalities to transport their handicap to any course globally and compete on a fair basis; and to indicate with sufficient accuracy the score a golfer is reasonably capable of achieving on any course around the world in normal conditions.

The World Handicap System, to be implemented in 2020, follows a review of systems administered by six global handicapping authorities and will feature the following:

Flexibility in formats of play, allowing both competitive and recreational rounds to count for handicap purposes and ensuring a golfer’s handicap is more reflective of potential ability;

A minimal number of scores needed to obtain a new handicap; a recommendation that the number of scores needed to obtain a new handicap be 54 holes from any combination of 18-hole and 9-hole rounds, but with some discretion for national or regional associations to set a different minimum within their own jurisdiction;

A consistent handicap that is portable from course to course and country to country through worldwide use of the USGA Course and Slope Rating System, already used in more than 80 countries

An average-based calculation of a handicap, taken from the best eight of the last 20 scores and factoring in memory of demonstrated ability for better responsiveness and control

A calculation that considers the impact abnormal course and weather conditions might have on a player’s performance each day;

Daily handicap revisions, taking account of the course and weather conditions calculation;

A limit of net double bogey on the maximum hole score (for handicapping purposes only);

A maximum handicap limit of 54.0, regardless of gender, to encourage more golfers to measure and track their performance to increase their enjoyment of the game.

The moves have been welcomed by the GUI and ILGU, with chief executive of the latter, Sinead Heraty stating: “The new system will make it easier to obtain and retain a handicap and will be easier to understand for all golfers.

The introduction of flexible formats to count for handicap purposes will also ensure that the game continues to become more inclusive and recognises more modern formats of the game which in turn will encourage more players into club membership.”

Quantitative research was conducted in 15 countries, through which 76% of the 52,000 respondents voiced their support for a World Handicap System, 22% were willing to consider its benefits, and only 2% were opposed.

Given worldwide alignment towards a single system, all parties will now embark on a two-year transition period targeting implementation in 2020.

The existing six handicapping authorities represent approximately 15m golfers in 80 countries who currently maintain a golf handicap.