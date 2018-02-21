Golf unites behind fairer handicap system

The vexed question of golf handicaps and how they are calculated is set to be transformed by a new system jointly developed by the R&A and USGA.
The tenets of the new system focus on three main objectives: To encourage as many golfers as possible to obtain and maintain a handicap; to enable golfers of differing abilities, genders, and nationalities to transport their handicap to any course globally and compete on a fair basis; and to indicate with sufficient accuracy the score a golfer is reasonably capable of achieving on any course around the world in normal conditions.
The World Handicap System, to be implemented in 2020, follows a review of systems administered by six global handicapping authorities and will feature the following:
The moves have been welcomed by the GUI and ILGU, with chief executive of the latter, Sinead Heraty stating: “The new system will make it easier to obtain and retain a handicap and will be easier to understand for all golfers.
The introduction of flexible formats to count for handicap purposes will also ensure that the game continues to become more inclusive and recognises more modern formats of the game which in turn will encourage more players into club membership.”
Quantitative research was conducted in 15 countries, through which 76% of the 52,000 respondents voiced their support for a World Handicap System, 22% were willing to consider its benefits, and only 2% were opposed.
Given worldwide alignment towards a single system, all parties will now embark on a two-year transition period targeting implementation in 2020.
The existing six handicapping authorities represent approximately 15m golfers in 80 countries who currently maintain a golf handicap.
