Glanmire take total control in Cork derby

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 74 Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 45: Ambassador UCC Glanmire easily accounted for Cork rivals Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell in the Women’s Super League clash at Upper Glanmire Sports Complex.

In a game that failed to ignite, Glanmire were seldom troubled, much to the delight of coach Mark Scannell.

He said: “This was all about restoring our confidence and getting back to winning ways and hopefully we can build on it and finish the season with the same determination.

“The preparations for this game were difficult for both sides with our recent weather and I am relatively pleased with the overall performance.”

The mood in the Brunell camp was one of disappointment as coach Francis O’Sullivan reflected on his team’s performance.

O’Sullivan said: “It wasn’t one of our best performances and we will just have to assess it and make sure we are ready for the Killester game on Sunday.”

The opening quarter saw both teams make many errors as it was evident that due to cancelled training sessions players were a little rusty.

After a sluggish period, Glanmire produced solid basketball and with Claire Rockall and Adily Martucci nailing baskets at will they surged into an 11-2 lead in the fifth minute.

The biggest problem that Brunell were encountering was the fast break game that Glanmire were playing but they slowly got to grips.

American Breana Bey and Amy Waters battled hard and at the end of the quarter they reduced the deficit to 15-8 entering the second period.

On the restart, Glanmire increased the tempo in defence and with Brunell struggling to execute baskets they trailed 28-17 with three minutes remaining to the interval.

Brunell continued to make mistakes as Glanmire without excelling remained in control and a late Rockall basket ensured they commanded a 34-22 lead at the interval.

The trend of the game didn’t change on the restart with Brunell struggling to score as their shooting and passing options hurt them.

There is little doubt the class of Glanmire was clear to see in the third quarter as they drained shots at will and with four minutes remaining they increased their lead to 18 points.

The play got scrappier in the closing minutes but with the Glanmire coach Scannell using various rotations they still looked comfortable entering the final quarter with a 17 point cushion.

Towards the end of the encounter, Glanmire went through the motions and this game was decided long before the final buzzer.

Scorers for Ambassador UCC Glanmire:

A Prim 16, C Rockall 14, C Grace 12.

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell:

B Bey 18, A Waters 9, D O’Leary 8.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire:

A McKenna, C Grace, C Rockall, A Braham, G Dwyer, A Prim, H McCarthy, M Byrne, A Murphy, A Martuci, H McCarthy, L Scannell.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell:

R Lyall, L Falvey, A Moynihan, A Waters, D O’Leary, A Dineen, S O’Shea, A Macheta, M Ganser, A Murphy, B Bey.

Referees:

Eddie Cooke (Cork), Alex Kremenskas (Cork).