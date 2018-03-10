Home»Sport»Soccer

PAT KEANE: Get in behind formidable Footpad with all guns blazing

Saturday, March 10, 2018

There is surely no way Ireland can replicate what was achieved at Cheltenham a year ago.

Footpad is Pat Keane's banker of the meeting at next week's Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Fesfival

