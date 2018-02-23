Garry Ringrose set for Leinster return

It has been a hard road for Southern Kings, the whipping boys of the Guinness PRO14, and things are unlikely to get easier for the South Africans at the RDS tonight.

While fellow South Africans the Cheetahs have successfully adapted to European style rugby and the resultant challenges, it has been an arduous journey for the Kings, whose only points in 15 games have come via the losing bonus system.

Leinster are top of PRO14 Conference B with 57 points, the Kings have four, and even the prospect of taking on a relatively inexperienced Leinster outfit is likely to be daunting for the visitors, beaten twice on this leg of a European tour by Ulster (heavily) and Ospreys in recent weeks.

Garry Ringrose is poised to make his return from long-term injury with the provincial side rather than being called into international action.

Fellow international Jordan Larmour is named in the reserves by head coach Leo Cullen who has handed a first start to Ciarán Frawley, an exciting young prospect with 10 under-20 Irish caps to his credit.

Elsewhere, Dave Kearney starts at full-back for his 120th cap with Barry Daly on the right wing and last week’s mn of the match James Lowe on the left wing. Isa Nacewa captains the side from the centre on his 180th appearance and there is an interesting front-row selection with twin brothers Ed and Bryan Byrne chosen at loosehead and hooker, respectively.

In the back row, Leinster Academy forward Josh Murphy is selected at blindside flanker, with Will Connors on the open side. Max Deegan completes the back row combination from the No.8 position.

LEINSTER:

D Kearney; B Daly, G Ringrose, I Nacewa (captain), J Lowe; C Frawley, N McCarthy; E Byrne, B Byrne, M Bent; M Kearney, I Nagle; J Murphy, W Connors, M Deegan.

Replacements:

J Tracy, P Dooley, A Coyle, R Molony, P Timmins, J Gibson-Park, N Reid, J Larmour.

SOUTHERN KINGS:

Y Penxe; M Makase, B Klaasen, L Vulindlu, A Volmink; M Du Toit, R Gouws; S Ferreira, M Willemse (captain), P Scholtz; S Greeff, A De Wee; E Bredenkamp, M Burger, A Ntsila.

Replacements:

S Coetzee, J Smith, L Pupuma, L Welemu, R Lerm, J P smith, B J van Rensburg, J Nel.

Referee:

Dan Jones (WRU)