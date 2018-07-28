Home»Sport»Soccer

PM O'SULLIVAN: Galway’s loss proved Clare’s gain, twice over

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Few understand the Clare v Galway dynamic better than Gus Lohan, who hurled for both counties in the same season. There was county football played too, for Monaghan, and Gus’ switch from Cappataggle in Galway to Newmarket-on-Fergus in Clare paid rich dividend for the Banner a generation later, when sons Brian and Frank won two All-Ireland titles. Today, in Croke Park, a father and son will take some joy whatever the result.

Clare's Brian Lohan, left, and brother Frank battling with Offaly's Johnny Dooley in the 1995 All-Ireland SHC final. Picture; Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

GalwayClareHurling
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Clare’s battle with Galway an audit of hurling itself


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

SSE Airtricity League round-up: Cork City back on top after win over Bray

GAA decision due tomorrow on hosting of Liam Miller tribute

Cian O'Connor to miss Dublin Horse Show

The RTÉ promo for Cork v Limerick builds the hype beautifully

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

    • 3
    • 16
    • 21
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »