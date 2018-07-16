The final instalment of round one in the Super 8 produced one of the strangest and most subdued games in Croke Park in a very long time, writes John Divilly.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
John Divilly: Kerry must make 'four or five' changes for Clones
'Tactically, Kerry are a bit of a mess': Sunday Game panel criticise Kerry's tactics and subs
PaperTalk GAA Podcast: Anthony Daly on a different Limerick, John Divilly on Galway's plan and Kerry's collapse
Brian Cody: 'We don’t have any excuses, we don’t want excuses'
Breaking Stories
Victorious France squad arrive in Paris ahead of World Cup celebrations
Sarri aiming to enjoy himself in new role after replacing Conte at Chelsea
France’s World Cup domination extends to Fifa 18
9 huge things that happened in club football while the World Cup was on
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job