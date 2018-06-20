Home»Sport»Soccer

Galway return ‘no problem’ for Ruby Walsh

Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Nick Robson

Ruby Walsh is targeting the Galway Festival as he continues to recover from the broken leg he sustained at Cheltenham in March.

Walsh was injured when Al Boum Photo fell on the second day of the Festival, with the setback coming just days after he returned from another broken leg he suffered last November.

After having delayed his planned French comeback last month, Walsh is now on track for the big meeting at Ballybrit which runs from July 30 to August 5.

“The injury is coming along really well. I’ve been riding out at Willie’s for a couple of weeks now and it feels great,” he said.

I was targeting Auteuil but when I couldn’t make the Prix la Barka meeting, the next meeting you want to be targeting is Galway, so I’m looking forward to making that festival.

“I haven’t seen the doctor in a couple of weeks as I’ve been riding out, but there’s no issue on that front. Galway is five weeks away and I’ll have no problem in making that.”


