Galway inflict first defeat of 2018 on depleted Dubs

Galway boss Stephen Glennon is keeping his team grounded despite victory over All-Ireland champions Dublin in yesterday’s Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 tie at Abbotstown.

“All that we were looking for, and I know it’s a bit of a cliché, is the performance,” he said after their 1-17 to 1-15 win — Dublin’s first defeat of the 2018 season.

“We just wanted to measure up and see where we were at and stay in the game as long as we could. And the girls did that. Maybe Dublin’s preparations coming into this game were disrupted with the All-Star trip — where we’d one on it, Sinead Burke, and they had 10 on it.”

A scoring blitz from Galway midway through the second half was enough to see them past their hosts. Led by captain Tracey Leonard and Caitriona Cormican, Galway hit 1-5 in eight minutes while Dublin registered just a point. A late Nicole Owens goal couldn’t sway the result as Leonard nailed two free kicks to inspire Galway to a third win of the 2018 campaign.

Elsewhere in the top flight, league holders Cork edged Mayo (1-12 to 2-8) to take the top spot on points difference, while Donegal and Monaghan also recorded wins.

Cork, chasing six titles in a row, made it four wins from five as they withstood a late Mayo scare at Mallow, with Ephie Fitzgerald hailing it as the “most physical battle we have had all year”.

“They brought a fierce intensity but they are the type of games you want at this time of year to test you,” he said.

“We had a good start to the second half, which told in the end and we managed to hang on when they got the late goal.”

Trailing by four, Mayo rattled the net in the closing exchanges through Shauna Howley but the Rebels hung on to take the points. The game finished 1-12 to 2-8, with Orla Finn hitting 0-8 while dual star Libby Coppinger bagged Cork’s only goal.

In Clones, the returning Ellen McCarron inspired Monaghan to a two-point win over Westmeath — who are yet to secure a single point in 2018 while Maxi Curran’s Donegal were ruthless in defeating Kerry — 6-11 to 0-9. Red-hot Yvonne Bonner and Ciara Grant scored a brace each while Karen Guthrie and Sarah Jane McDonald also found the back of the net.

In Division 2, Tipperary continued an impressive rise from the lower rank and made it five wins from five, easing past Sligo (4-19 to 0-7). There were also wins for Waterford, Armagh, and Tyrone.