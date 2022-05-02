Galway grab the points to stay within three of City in top spot 

John Caulfield's outfit dealt with Longford Town, who produced a neat opening period display, but were ultimately overpowered by the Tribesmen.
Galway grab the points to stay within three of City in top spot 

Galway United manager John Caulfield. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 19:14
Cian O’Connell

Galway United 2 Longford Town 0

Second-half goals from David Hurley and Max Hemmings ensured Galway United gleaned another important SSE Airtricity League First Division victory at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The win ensures United stay within touching distance of league leaders Cork City, whom they hold a game in hand on.

John Caulfield's outfit dealt with Longford Town, who produced a neat opening period display, but were ultimately overpowered by the Tribesmen.

The home team went close in the third minute when Alex Murphy headed over following a Killian Brouder throw-in.

With Dean McMenamy splendid in the centre of the park Longford enjoyed some encouraging moments in a hard fought first half.

Galway United custodian Conor Kearns had to be alert when making saves from Ryan Graydon and McMenamy.

Then in the 25th minute Elworthy drilled a shot narrowly wide, while on the stroke of half-time Sam Verdon also went close for the visitors.

Five minutes after the restart Mick McDonnell fouled substitute Ed McCarthy, and Hurley expertly converted the resultant penalty for his third goal of the campaign.

Hemmings sealed the deal in the 73rd minute as United were now controlling the contest.

With eight minutes remaining McMenamy was sent off for a second bookable offence following a foul on the influential Hurley.

Galway United: Kearns; Hemmings, Portilla, Brouder, Murphy; McCormack, Boylan (O'Keeffe, 69), Hurley (Lyons, 84); Lomboto (McCarthy, 24), Walsh (Adeyemo, 84), Waweru (Manning, 69).

Longford Town: Dennison; Elworthy, McDonnell, Barnett, Lynch; Graydon (Magerusan, 90), Robinson, McMenamy, Molloy (Power, 84); Chambers (O'Brien, 84); Verdon.

Referee: Gavin Colfer.

More in this section

Clare v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 A fine appetiser for the main course in three weeks
Betfred British Masters - Day Three - The Belfry Thorbjorn Olesen in command at British Masters
Dalo's Hurling Show: A real match in Limerick, Clare revolve around two-metre Peter, Tipp must keep calm  Dalo's Hurling Show: A real match in Limerick, Clare revolve around two-metre Peter, Tipp must keep calm 
<p>Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline.  Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.</p>

Sport on TV this weekend: All you need to know

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices