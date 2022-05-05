With Crows career soaring, Considine still hasn't come back to earth

“It still kind of feels like a dream." Ailish Considine is reflecting on her second AFLW Premiership title in three years, the 29-year-old Clare native having been an integral part of the Adelaide Crows’ journey to victory in the Grand Final last month.

It’s now almost four years since the Kilmihil footballer left Ireland behind for a new life Down Under, a decision she says was “pretty straightforward.”

“I went to the trials in Melbourne in September 2018 and had absolutely no notion of being signed,” she says. “I went for the free trip to Australia, to be honest, but when Adelaide offered me that contract I grabbed it with both hands.”

Of course, not all in GAA circles are as enamoured by the AFL, with Meath manager Eamonn Murray recently saying the sport was “dreadful stuff to watch” and that “there’s no skill at all”.

“I’d have fallen into the same boat when I’d have watched it before I went out to Australia,” says Considine. “But it’s a very, very different game – there’s no comparison with Gaelic football. As soon as I walk on to an AFL field, it’s a very different feel because I haven’t grown up with it. That difference is very hard to grasp and is very hard to watch. Unless you watch it at full scale, live, you’re kind of only getting one aspect.

“There is a lack of understanding (in Ireland) and I could even put my hand up and say I didn’t understand it for ages. I understand it more than I used to, but there’s a lot more learning to continue to grow in the game and get better at it.”

Swooping to glory: Ailish Considine and the Adelaide Crows again clinched the Premiership Cup during the 2022 AFLW Grand Final against the Melbourne Demons. Pic: Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Considine is currently waiting for confirmation about a renewal of her contract with Adelaide, with next season’s calendar still up in the air.

“It's a little bit frustrating not knowing how to plan, especially when what we know so far is that we could have a mid-June pre-season start date, with an August start date for the season.”

Considine would “love to get back into Gaelic football” with Clare if the respective calendars allow her to juggle both in the years ahead, but she has no plan to leave AFL behind anytime soon. She’s taken great inspiration from Cora Staunton, the 40-year-old Mayo star who continues to impress for Greater Western Sydney.

“It’s incredible what she’s done,” says Considine. “She’s an inspiration to everyone that has played Gaelic football, taken up a new sport. At her age, to be such a prominent figure in AFL, it’s an absolute credit to her and the work she’s put in over the years. I’m hoping I can last half as long.”

Considine, speaking at the Dublin launch of the Tackle Your Feelings Schools Campaign, supported by Rugby Players Ireland, Zurich and the Z Zurich Foundation, plans to continue playing AFL for “another 10-ish years, for as long as I physically can, and for as long as Adelaide will sign me.”