Who needs what to stay alive in the hurling championship?

Three rounds done, two to go, here are the permutations across the Munster and Leinster senior hurling championships.

MUNSTER SHC.

Limerick

Played 3 Points 6 Score difference +21.

Their place in the last eight is confirmed and a point in Ennis on Sunday would be enough for the All-Ireland champions to reach a fourth straight Munster final. Lose to Clare in Cusack Park as they did in 2018 and they could still qualify for the June 5 final depending on how the Banner and Waterford fare in their remaining games.

Clare

Played 2 Points 4 Score difference +10.

Beat Limerick on their home patch this weekend and they make the top three and would finish ahead of Limerick on a head-to-head differential if they – and those two only – finish on six points. A draw would be enough for their championship interests to continue into June at least.

Waterford

Played 2 Points 2 Score difference +1.

See off Cork this Sunday and not only do they qualify for the last eight and possibly set up a de facto Munster semi-final against Clare but they cut off the bottom two, whose final round game would then be a face-off to avoid a possible MacCarthy Cup promotion/relegation play-off if Kerry win the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Cork

Played 2 Points 0 Score difference –13.

Victory against Waterford is necessary for Cork to keep themselves alive going into the final round. They would then go ahead of their easterly neighbours on a head-to-head basis. An unlikely Munster final spot could open up for them if they were to then convincingly take the two points against Tipperary and Clare lose their remaining fixtures.

Tipperary

Played 3 Points 0 Score difference –19.

Amazingly, they’re not yet out of the championship but will be if Waterford beat Cork. If the reverse happens in Walsh Park, to finish in third Tipperary would need to beat Cork by a significant margin in Thurles on Sunday week to improve their score difference and hope Clare defeat Waterford.

LEINSTER.

Dublin

Played 3 Points 6 Score difference +11.

Consign Kilkenny to a second successive defeat in Donnycarney on Saturday and they will put themselves out of the reach of the Cats and Wexford and qualify for a second Leinster final in a row, the first time the county have reached back-to-back provincial deciders since 2014.

Galway

Played 3 Points 5 Score difference +26.

A win over lowly Laois this weekend and Galway will be on the precipice of the All-Ireland series. With the benefit of another result or two, they could have one foot in the Leinster final by Saturday night.

Kilkenny

Played 3 Points 4 Score difference +38.

The last gasp defeat to Galway complicates matters and they must pick up at least three points from the clashes with Dublin and Wexford to assure themselves of at least a preliminary quarter-final game against one of the Joe McDonagh Cup finalists.

Wexford

Played 3 Points 3 Score difference +26.

After losing to Dublin, Wexford got back to winning ways against Laois but any hopes that Kilkenny might not be interested in the final round game evaporated with their last-gasp defeat to Galway. Simply must beat Westmeath and the Cats to make the final eight.

Westmeath

Played 3 Points 0 Score difference –49.

Just three points separate them and Laois in score difference, which could prove vital if they draw with Laois in the final round as it would be the determining factor in separating them and thus surviving the drop.

Laois

Played 3 Points 0 Score difference –52.

Have shown in the league against the likes of Antrim that they can save their best ‘til last and will need to do so in Portlaoise on Saturday week to avoid being relegated unless Kerry win the McDonagh Cup.