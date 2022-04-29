What's stirring in hurling? Setting the (coffee) table for the weekend 

1 “Will Clare be as good this weekend as they were last Sunday? Don’t forget they had the whole of springtime to be building up for Tipp, and on top of all that they got to see what Tipperary tried against Waterford in Walsh Park the week before. Now they’ve only had the one week since Sunday to get ready for Cork, so will they be like Tipp were last weekend, trying to rise it for another game after an almighty effort. What do you think yourself? A latte, please. And a plain scone.”

2 “What kind of team will Cork go with for this weekend in Thurles? I was in Cork during the week and I never heard people complain so much. More than one person said Cork used half the forward line they put out in the All-Ireland final back in 2013 against Limerick a couple of weeks ago - will they chance a few more of the younger lads this weekend? Sure go on, I’ll chance an Americano.”

3 “What difference will the venue make for Sunday’s game? If I never heard another person in my life say that Cork love playing in Thurles it’ll be too soon. You’d swear there was a tunnel going from Patrick Street to Liberty Square with a train going up at the speed of light every hour on the hour. Mind you, with all the talk about Cork losing a match I don’t hear anyone saying it’s an advantage to Clare not having to to go Pairc Ui Chaoimh. I’d expect more people from Cork than Clare there, having said all of that. Any chance of a cappuccino?”

4 “I don’t believe in the idea of caps in Gaelic games myself, but if you subscribe to it, Tipperary lost a lot of ‘caps’ with all the lads they’re missing this year. No surprise that they’re not setting the world on fire. Fair enough, they had a good win during the week at U20 over Cork, but it just shows you how things have changed - would any senior manager chance an U20 he doesn’t already have on the senior panel? It was always a fair step up but now it’s more of a leap. Particularly as a lot of the players are still teenagers. And look it. Ok, a double espresso to get me started.”

5 “What kind of training will Waterford be doing until they’re out again on May 15th? They gave it everything against Limerick last Saturday night - hopefully they’re not still stuck in traffic somewhere under the Jetland - and now they have a chance to recuperate before they face Cork in Walsh Park in a fortnight. That’s a break they’ll need, too. Their style means the players will need time to recover, and the likes of Iarlaith Daly will get a chance to rehab the injury which forced him off in the Gaelic Grounds. It also gives Jamie Barron a couple of weeks in which to sharpen up even further. You can bet Liam Cahill and his team will use that time well. Flat white right here, no sugar.”

6 “Can Limerick really afford many more injuries? I know that the more games you play the more chances there are for lads to roll ankles or break fingers, but there are fewer and fewer of the All-Ireland final forwards fit for action. Fair enough, Seamus Flanagan’s broken hand is getting better every day, but the hamstrings are a different matter. Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch have a bit of time to get those right before Tipperary pop up in to the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday week. Throw me out a mocha as you’re there.”

7 “Is the Munster championship ahead of the Leinster championship? I know it’s hard to quantify it but was Limerick-Waterford at a different level to the games in the east - and, in fairness, a different level to the other games in the south? Does the fact that that was the best game in the championship so far tilt the quality in Munster ahead of Leinster all on its own? Or does the fact that there have been tight games in Leinster - much obliged, Wexford - mean the quality is more balanced overall? I’m poisoned from the coffee, green tea please.”