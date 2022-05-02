Weekend talking points: All not lost for Rebels and King Henry's legend grows 

What now for Cork?

And now for the permutations. Cork won’t be crunching the numbers yet instead their focus must be on beating Waterford on their home patch on Sunday week. If it’s true that Walsh Park doesn’t suit the style of Liam Cahill’s side – there are those who say the Waterford city venue’s playing surface is not as small as people think - then Cork must make it even more claustrophobic.

Manage to avenge that Division 1 final loss to the neighbours and beat what might be an already resigned Tipperary side could yet see Cork qualify. Finish with Waterford on four points and they will beat them on the head-to-head differential “We were in control of our own destiny to a degree and after today we lost that control. So it goes without saying we’re massively disappointed,” said Kieran Kingston.

All is not lost but where can it be won? The injury sustained by Ger Millerick may rob them of a specialist man-marker. Ciarán Joyce did okay at centre-back but the Darragh Fitzgibbon switch to centre-forward did not work. A midfield pairing of Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman with Alan Connolly at the edge of the square and going at Waterford with abandon could be the best approach. Whatever set-up it is, Cork can’t be outworked for the fourth game in a row.

John Fogarty

Stadium replays place undue pressure on match officials

Interesting issues that are slightly peripheral to the game, part 500: Cork and Clare both had players sent off yesterday in Thurles, and it was interesting to note that the inciting incidents, as it were, could be seen on video replay on a large screen at the Town End of Semple Stadium. It’s interesting because the obvious question is whether or not the crowd reaction to seeing such incidents has the capacity to sway a referee in his decision-making.

The job of the man in black is difficult enough with players and management in his earhole all through, but the gasps/howls/roars of thousands of spectators in reaction to foul play - could that be a complicating factor?

In some sports contentious issues aren’t replayed on big screens in stadia for that very reason - indeed, for a while such a policy existed in Croke Park itself. Whether or not it should be applied now at games is something referees might have a view on.

Michael Moynihan

Healy Park has not been a particularly happy ground for Tyrone

Because of the result, many will be talking about the comparisons of Tyrone’s loss to Derry in 2006 at this same venue.

But Healy Park has not been a particularly happy ground for Tyrone. Indeed, some still pine for games to be played in the east of the county.

In 2008, they drew with Down at the Gortin Road venue, before losing the replay in Newry.

In 2014, Down were here again and they earned a draw, before Tyrone won the replay in Newry. They then went on to lose to Monaghan in Clones, sending them into the backdoor.

Armagh were next to come to Omagh, and ended up inflicting a painful defeat on their neighbours. Monaghan landed into Omagh on a day wetter than an otter’s pocket. Conor McManus landed a worldie to win any game, and Tyrone were once again trudging off the Healy Park surface defeated. Derry have now played Tyrone five times in Omagh, and after Sunday’s game they now lead the series, three wins to Derry to Tyrone’s two.

It might be in the Red Hands’ favour to mount a ‘Dungannon Or Nowhere’ campaign.

Maybe something for another day, anyway.

Declan Bogue

Henry Shefflin shows how to manage

Whatever about the tactical nous or inspirational speeches Henry Shefflin delivered for Galway in plotting the downfall of his native county, perhaps his greatest achievement yesterday was how he dealt with his own personal grief and that of one of the young players in his charge.

The sudden death of his younger brother Paul in March was a devastating blow to Shefflin, not least as they had soldiered together for years with Ballyhale Shamrocks. Half of the Kilkenny attack yesterday was from Ballyhale, including his nephew Eoin Cody who captained the side. His brother was not far from his mind, as he told us afterwards, throughout yesterday of all days.

Two weeks ago Kate Moran, who should be celebrating her 21st birthday on Monday, died in an accidental collision during a camogie match. Her boyfriend of four years, TJ Brennan, was brought on after 72 minutes yesterday with the game hanging in the balance. A good portion of the crowd in Pearse Stadium knew the significance of the substitution and acknowledged it despite the frenetic exchanges unfolding in front of them.

How Shefflin managed to integrate the grieving player over the past week is testimony to the quality of the man, and also to the promising young defender, who has suffered unimaginable grief. As Shefflin remarked afterwards, hurling is just sport. There are other serious things to be bothered about. The Moran and Brennan families know that every bit as much as the Shefflins.

John Fallon

The Tailteann Cup isn’t the only example of a two-tiered championship

Tradition and history can be blinding. The build-up to Roscommon’s visit to Sligo on Saturday was chock full of references to famous days in Markievicz Park when the visitors had been taken down but that neglected the realities of modern life.

It’s just six years since the last of those upsets, when a home side cushioned in mid-table of the third tier accounted for a Roscommon team recently promoted to Division One, but are those sort of tremors being felt less now in Gaelic football than even then?

Anthony Cunningham, Roscommon’s manager, seemed to be of that opinion after his side left for home with a 12-point win – albeit against an opponent playing with 14 men for most of the game – two days ago.

“Maybe five years ago you would see some of those results happening. It happened in 2015 when Sligo beat Roscommon. Now, given there is no major break and we are coming off the league where we did very well, that gave us a lot of confidence. So yeah, it is getting that way.”

Cavan and Tipperary did win provincial titles from low league bases in 2020 but last summer’s action and the early soundings from this 2022 campaign show all too clearly how the Tailteann Cup isn’t the only example of a two-tiered championship.

Brendan O’Brien

Dublin in decline? Think again

Con O'Callaghan won't forget Saturday evening's Leinster SFC opener against Wexford in a hurry. Aside from shooting 1-6 in his first game for Dublin since last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo, and being handed the vice-captaincy for the first time, King Con also became the 50th player to feature in a competitive game for Dublin in 2022.

Technically, David O'Hanlon was Dublin's first player of 2022, lining out in goals against Offaly in their O'Byrne Cup opener back in early January. And with regular netminder Evan Comerford currently injured, Na Fianna man O'Hanlon also started the Championship in goals.

That was something of a surprise given that Michael Shiel had taken over from Comerford during the league and finished out that campaign between the sticks. The broader picture is one of deep experimentation within Dublin.

"It's a big number but it is what it is," said manager Dessie Farrell of the 50 players he's used. "Some of it has been out of necessity because our doctors and physios were very busy during the National League campaign. We had more than our fair share of injuries."

The 50 figure is unlikely to rise though further Championship debuts are expected with ex-U20 forward Ross McGarry on the bench on Saturday.

Paul Keane

Cusack Park classic reinforces the need to stream more games.

Hindsight is of course a wonderful tool for there was nobody walking into a sparsely populated Cusack Park on Saturday evening expecting 90-plus minutes of massively entertaining fare and a first-ever championship penalty shoot-out at the end of it.

But when RTÉ and SKY between them are only broadcasting (on television) seven of the 25 provincial football championship games pre-provincial final stage, then such historic and engrossing games as that which played out on Saturday evening in Ennis are bound to slip through the net.

During the 2020 Covid affected championship when spectators were locked out of games, there was hardly a ball kicked from the beginning to the end of the championship that wasn’t made available to watch on either television or the GAA’s streaming service, GAAGO.

Before negotiations conclude on the next media rights deal, which will come into effect from the 2023 season, a provision must be made for greater online access to off-Broadway games like Limerick versus Clare in a Munster football quarter-final.

Neglect is not an approach the GAA should stand over or agree to.

Eoghan Cormican

Royals waiting on a returning warrior

Some great GAA players have missed big chunks of National League and Championship action over the years due to tours of duty with the Irish Defence Forces. There is speculation of a rare reprieve in Meath, however, for Shane McEntee, captain at the start of this year's league and son of manager Andy.

The specifics of how, why, or even if the versatile centre-back is in a position to cut short what he stated in March was a six-month work trip to Mali aren't clear though Meath manager Andy refused to deny that it's a possibility. Meath will be in Leinster SFC semi-final action on the weekend of May 14/15 and the return of the Dunboyne defender, who started Meath's first six games of 2022, would be a considerable boost.

Asked if Shane will play any part in this year's Championship, a coy Andy said: "I couldn't tell you, to be perfectly honest." He was then asked if he knew if his son was actually coming home.

"Oh I know if he's coming home alright, I definitely know if he's coming home, yeah." There was one final effort to extract concrete information on the situation. Does the manager know when that date is? "I've a fair idea," he grinned.

Paul Keane