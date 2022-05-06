Weekend Preview: Kerry to take their points, Cork to make a point

SATURDAY

Munster SFC semi-final

Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn 6pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live Sky Sports

It has to count for something, doesn’t it? Insisting on the battlefield, demanding that it couldn’t be played anywhere else but here.

The Cork camp have drafted the rules of engagement and now they have to back them up with a performance worthy of their vehemence in the build-up to this game.

The unfortunate fact is their stance, while it may have given them identity as interim manager John Cleary claimed, has hardly rallied the county if the ticket sales are anything to go by and their opponents’ backers seem to believe it is a foregone conclusion.

Ian Maguire’s absence will be felt. Memories of that drenched night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh less than 18 months ago will keep the Kerry team’s own assumptions in check. Jack O’Connor will want a convincing win but if they don’t rival the 24-point victory last year, he won’t mind.

“It didn’t do Kerry any favours that they scored all these goals all year,” he said of last season. “I think they had something like 21. That gets into players’ heads, right.”

So, points to be Kerry’s friends and Cork possibly to make a point themselves with a plucky if beaten display.

Verdict: Kerry

Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 football semi-final

Sligo v Kildare, Kingspan Breffni 4pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary). Live TG4

Keen football observers might have predicted one half of this pairing at the start of the competition but Sligo?

They have had enough time to park a momentous provincial success whereas Kildare may still be feeling the effects of a great clash with Dublin. Sligo should start with a spark and their goal threat is a thing to behold but Kildare can work their way into this one and win.

Verdict: Kildare

Christy Ring Cup, Round 4

Wicklow v Kildare, County Grounds, Aughrim 1pm (K. Brady, Louth)

Bottom of the table faces top here and home advantage should only go so far for Wicklow as Kildare set sights on a final.

Verdict: Kildare

Mayo v Sligo, Ballina Stephenites 2pm (J. Clarke, Cavan)

Sligo find themselves two places below Mayo having scored more and conceded less. That difference was brought about by Mayo’s heavy opening loss to Kildare but they have strengthened since.

Verdict: Mayo

Nicky Rackard Cup, Round 4

Armagh v Fermanagh, St Oliver Plunkett Park, Crossmaglen 2pm (T. Conway, Derry)

Armagh have been listless thus far but may be able to get their act together here.

Verdict: Armagh

Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park 2pm (J. Judge, Sligo)

This may turn out to be a rehearsal for the final. Tyrone to extend their 100% record for now.

Verdict: Tyrone

Warwickshire v Donegal, Páirc na hÉireann, Warwickshire 2pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath)

With Tyrone yet to come, Donegal will know the importance of score difference and will want a sizeable victory.

Verdict: Donegal.

Lory Meagher, Round 4

Monaghan v Longford, Grattan Park, Inniskeen 2pm (J. Connors, Donegal)

Monaghan have hardly put a foot wrong thus far and shouldn’t on this occasion.

Verdict: Monaghan.

Louth v Cavan, Darver 3pm (K. Parke, Antrim)

Louth can ease themselves away from trouble.

Verdict: Louth

SUNDAY

Munster SHC, Round 3

Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds 2pm (L. Gordon, Galway) Live RTÉ

Being unfancied against Limerick is hardly a new phenomenon for Tipperary but there are heavy underdogs and then there are the type who struggle to lift their legs.

The announcement during the week that James Quigley and Jason Forde were injured as John McGrath was underdoing Achilles surgery seemed like a message from the management to supporters to lower their expectations even further if possible.

Limerick have injuries themselves but demonstrated they can cope without Cian Lynch for the time being. Seamus Flanagan’s availability is welcome but Aaron Gillane showed last day out that their inside line can still be spectacular.

To Noel McGrath, Tipperary’s lonely eyes turn but there is only so much he can do in a functional team whose collective morale is already at basement level.

Verdict: Limerick

Connacht SFC semi-final

Galway v Leitrim, Pearse Stadium 3.30pm (P. Faloon, Down)

Some cynics will have viewed Galway’s enthusiastic celebrations after beating Mayo as over-exuberant but as Pádraic Joyce highlighted it had been so long in coming. Those two Covid seasons arrested his ability to work with the group and in Castlebar last Sunday there was a sense of liberation.

Leitrim will be drilled to contain Galway for as long as possible but Paul Conroy looks virtually unmarkable at the moment and the class upfront will also make a difference.

Verdict: Galway

Ulster SFC semi-final

Cavan v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park 4pm (C. Lane, Cork) Live RTÉ

Not that they previously took it for granted but Cavan are opponents Donegal now look on in a different light following the 2020 provincial final shock.

They are their boogeymen, a warning of what can and will go wrong if mindset is not right. Cavan will hope Donegal are on a comedown after being so effective against Armagh but they have players returning to the fold from suspension and if anything what happened in Ballybofey last Sunday week should offer them momentum.

Cavan’s spine remains strong but they haven’t played a team like Donegal this year.

Verdict: Donegal.

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football semi-final

Kerry v Tyrone, MW Hire O’Moore Park 1pm (A. Nolan, Wicklow) Live TG4

Portlaoise has played host to many famous and infamous clashes between Kerry and Tyrone teams, largely at club level, down through the years. Declan O’Sullivan needs no reminding of one of them and he will have his charges built up for an afternoon when they will have to suffer to pull through.

Their substitutes bench made an impact against Cork and it will likely be needed again. Ruairí Canavan can’t be allowed to orchestrate proceedings as he did against Cavan whereas Kerry’s talent is more evenly spread.

Verdict: Kerry.

Christy Ring Cup, Round 4

Derry v London, Owenbeg 12pm (C. McDonald, Antrim)

A distant second against Kildare in their last outing, Derry will be out to prove it was a blip in an otherwise strong season.

Verdict: Derry

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 4

Lancashire v Leitrim, O'Tooles, Dublin 12.30pm (N. Wall, Cork)

Leitrim to continue their push for a final spot.

Verdict: Leitrim.