Weekend hurling previews: Goals hold the key to Cork reigniting their season

SATURDAY

McDonagh Cup, Round 3.

Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park, 12.30pm, (S. Stack, Dublin).

Antrim haven’t looked back since their relegation play-off victory over Offaly and look set for a fourth win in a row. Hitting Down for six goals last weekend, they could afford to keep Neil McManus on the bench. Carlow may have started this campaign well but they came crashing down to earth against Kerry.

Verdict: Antrim.

Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, 1pm, (J. Murphy, Limerick).

Kerry’s opening day blues against Down were put to bed with a convincing victory over Carlow. If score difference is to count then Kerry need to be piling on the points but it’s likelier upcoming fixtures will have more of an impact on their hopes of reaching the final.

Verdict: Kerry.

All-Ireland U20B championship final.

Down v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm, (T. Conway, Derry).

There have been some positives for Down hurling this year and this can be another one.

Verdict: Down.

SUNDAY

Munster SHC, Round 3.

Cork v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm, (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live GAAGo.

As Colm Bonnar said after Clare exposed his side’s frailties, they had the crosshairs trained on Tipperary for several weeks. Cork only became a thought for the Banner last Sunday evening. Kieran Kingston's side have had an extra seven days to focus on a team they want to use as a launchpad for their championship. However, that loss - and the manner of it - to Limerick can’t but have had an effect on them. As good as their record is against Clare, their latest SHC reverse being the 2013 All-Ireland final replay, there will be some baggage. Personnel changes to the attack and positional ones in defence are required and if they don’t happen it’s curtains. Cork can’t be drawn into believing they will simply outscore Clare; Peter Duggan and Shane O’Donnell never mind Tony Kelly command more respect than that. Cork may have the hurling ability to win but the question is do they have the wherewithal to make the right choices and avoid this infuriating procrastinating. Pull John Conlon out of position and Clare’s inside backs don’t look so certain. Goals win it. Cork can rediscover that rush of last season.

Verdict: Cork.

Leinster SHC, Round 3.

Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium, 2pm, (C. Lyons, Cork) Live RTÉ.

As much as Henry Shefflin has denied it, it is hard to believe that Brian Cody never approached him to become one of his selectors. But here we are, the men now preparing to show the other their dukes. Cody must have been rubbing his hands when Kilkenny’s Leinster SHC schedule was confirmed. Games against Westmeath and Laois have allowed them to ease into it while Shefflin is still counting cost of the draw in Wexford where he lost his most valuable forward Conor Whelan. Over the league, it would be fair to say Cody discovered more players and options than his former star. Walter Walsh looks to have bucked a bad run of form too. Galway may have shown no mercy to Westmeath but it would have been the least Shefflin expected after they lacked ruthlessness on day one. A game which will be followed for all sorts of reasons but get down to brass tacks and it’s Kilkenny who have the edge.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Laois v Wexford, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 2.30pm, (C. Cunning, Antrim).

Darragh Egan will be pressing the point that as much as everyone else believes Wexford’s summer boils down to what happens against Kilkenny they first must end their winless start to the championship this weekend. Laois in Portlaoise will smell vulnerability but Wexford can’t continue to let the air escape from their balloon, even if they may be feeling the effects of three dropped points at home on this, the third game in 22 days.

Verdict: Wexford.

Westmeath v Dublin, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm, (S. Cleere, Kilkenny).

Dublin have been known to snooze after doing all the hard work but they must take care of the other developing county in the provincial group to ensure they remain in the hunt for a final spot. A top three finish looks a good bet now but they can’t rest on laurels. More of the graft displayed by Danny Sutcliffe late in the Wexford game and they will move to six points. Verdict: Dublin.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 3.

Down v Offaly, Ballycran, 1pm, (T. Gleeson, Dublin).

Not the most convincing win for Offaly against a struggling Meath side and this encounter will bring up memories of the 2020 Christy Ring Cup defeat in Newry. Down will be hurt by leaking so many goals to Antrim but can claim something here. Verdict: Draw.