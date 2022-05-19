Waterford football benefitting from Fitzgerald's 'Cork arrogance'

Conor Murray admits new Waterford football manager Ephie Fitzgerald is trying to replace a 'losers mentality' around the group with a bit of his own 'Cork arrogance'.

Murray captained Waterford last year and will be part of the Deise group that faces Wicklow in Saturday's first ever Tailteann Cup game, a preliminary round encounter in Aughrim.

GAA President Liam McCarthy used Waterford as an example of a county that can take the new competition 'by the scruff of the neck' and potentially string several wins together.

Murray is hopeful too but says they will need to shed any inferiority complex and play to their full potential to make progress.

"We tend to feel a bit sorry for ourselves in Waterford," said the attacker. "That's something he (Fitzgerald) is trying to get rid of. He's trying to get rid of that losers mentality. When things start to go wrong, we tend to give up and revert to type.

"He's trying to get a bit of a steely edge into us, I suppose a bit of his Cork arrogance. He's trying to pass a bit of that onto us. That will stand us in good stead if he can get that into us."

Murray is in his eighth season as an inter-county player and says part of the problem with Waterford football is that others haven't been as committed, or as interested in sticking around.

"It's the big problem we've had the last few years, player turnover," said the Rathgormack man. "It's been really hard to keep the same squad together. Every year you're back to square one. When Ephie came in at the start of the year, himself and Peter (Leahy) put a big emphasis on the fact that this isn't a one-year job, it's a two or a three-year process. So if it doesn't work out next weekend against Wicklow, that's fine, we'll go again and start straight away building for next year."

Murray believes that Munster SFC finalists Limerick have laid down a template for gradual improvement that his own county can potentially follow.

"They've had the same panel of players there for the last six years," he said of the Shannonsiders. "Almost every single one of their starters has been there five or six years and now they're in Division 2. You can't make progress if you don't have the same players there year in, year out. Otherwise you're back to square one with tactics and all of that."

Waterford finished bottom of Division 4, with just a point, and were beaten by Tipperary in the Munster championship so are still chasing a first win of 2022. "There's four or five of us who've been there the last seven or eight years," said Murray. "If you don't have the attitude you won't stick at it. If you're there looking to win something you're in the wrong business. It comes down to mindset and it comes down to attitude. When you do have your good days, it is worth it."