Waterford ease to eight point win over Limerick

Limerick 0-10 Waterford 2-12

Waterford eased into the Munster Minor Hurling Championship semi-final with a comfortable eight-point victory over Limerick in Kilmallock. Goals from Peter Cummins and Jack Twomey late in the opening half helped to push them 2-8 to 0-4 clear at the interval.

Waterford were reeling from a disappointing display away to Clare last week and immediately set about securing their place in the final four.

The hosts were nervy and off the pace for much of this contest, hitting 15 wides in all. Kevin O’Hagan’s side were unable to find the scoring touch that served them so well a week earlier at the same venue against Kerry.

By the time Ciaran McMahon landed Limerick’s first white flag in the 14th minute, Waterford had already scored four times, with Billy O’Connell’s sideline cut added to by Pater Cummins and Jack Twomey.

Limerick inched their way back into the contest and got within three points by 23 minutes. Darren Collopy and Bradley Moran both scoring placed balls but Waterford looked more likely to find the net.

They’d seen Michael Morrissey have a shot well saved by Fionn O’Brien while Conor Frawley was cautioned for a trip when Twomey was about to pull the trigger.

With Twomey sharp at centre-forward they continued to run at the home cover, numerous openings came but it wasn’t until the 28th minute that a significant gap opened up. Faced with a routine 25 metre free, Twomey played it short to Cummins who, off his left, sent an effort sailing beyond the dive of O’Brien. The Limerick rear-guard caught asleep, with the gap suddenly eight points.

Twomey gathered possession from a ruck just two minutes later and was unchallenged as he rifled to the net. Shane Ahearne’s side were now in firm control.

Waterford, who’d lost both round robin clashes with Tipperary and Clare, looked much improved this week and were able to defend in numbers in the second half. Despite managing just four points in the second half, there was little doubt about the winners with Darragh Walsh, Michael Morrissey and Clonea’s Gearoid Power all landing their first efforts.

Limerick hit the final four points of a contest that had more wides, 29, than scores, but they were a mere consolation for the Treaty. Goalkeeper Brian Callaghan was rarely worked on a dry, calm evening in south Limerick.

It sets up a semi-final clash with Tipperary at Semple Stadium next Tuesday, a side who defeated them narrowly in the opening round. The Déise are seeking a first Munster Minor success since 2009.

Scorers for Limerick: D Collopy 0-3 (0-2 frees); C Frawley 0-2; C McMahon, B Moran (free), P Connery (free), F Fitzgerald, J Daly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: J Twomey 1-6 (0-4 frees, 0-1s/l); P Cummins 1-1; B O’Connell 0-2 (0-1 s/l); M Morrissey, G Power, D Walsh 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: F O’Brien; B Earls, S Fitzgibbon, P Mooney; D Lyons, C Frawley, O Meany; F Fitzgerald, D Langan; P Connery, B Moran, J Sheehan; M Field, C McMahon, D Collopy.

Subs: B Adams for Moran (half-time), T Hourigan for J Sheehan (half-time), J Daly for Mooney (40 mins), M O’Riordan for Meany (49 mins), B Murnane for Field (49 mins).

WATERFORD: B Callaghan; C Keane, B Drohan, T Brennan; B O’Connell, A O’Neill, D Walsh; S Mackey, P Cummins; M Morrissey, J Twomey, G Power; B O’Sullivan, J Hegarty, J Henley.

Subs: C Caroll for Morrissey (42 mins), D Lalor for Mackey (49 mins), C Tobin for Hegarty (52 mins), J O’Keeffe for O’Sullivan (63 mins).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork).