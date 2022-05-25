Tyrone star Ruairí Canavan named as U20 Player of the Year

Tyrone star Ruairí Canavan has been named as the EirGrid U20 Player of the Year after he led the Red Hand to All-Ireland glory.

Canavan, son of former Tyrone great, Peter, and brother of senior star Darragh, excelled all through Tyrone's successful run to the All-Ireland.

Canavan hit 1-4 from play in the U20 All-Ireland Final against Kildare as part of a 1-7 haul.

He also put Kerry to the sword in the semi-final, firing over eight points.

He amassed an 1-34 (37) across five games in the championship, averaging just under 7.5 points per game as Tyrone claimed their sixth All-Ireland at that level.

The 19-year-old had earlier in the season won the Ulster U20 Player of the Year.

There have been calls for Canavan and some of his under 20 teammates to be added to the Tyrone senior panel but dad Peter is among those who said it was too late in the season for that.

“If the U20 competition had finished earlier on in the year, I'd say you'd expect a few boys to be brought in. At this stage, with the Championship only a few weeks around the corner, and Tyrone have a big panel of players there as it is, so I'd be surprised, at this late stage, if anybody was drafted in."

Speaking after Canavan was announced as the U20 Player of the Year, Michael Mahon, Chief Infrastructure Officer at EirGrid, said: “I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Ruairí for being named 2022 EirGrid U20 Player of the Year.

"The aim of the U20 Player award is to acknowledge the outstanding individual performances and achievements throughout the season. Ruairí’s incredible scoring record speaks for itself, and he is a deserving receipt of the award."