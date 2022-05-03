Tony Kelly: 'A good start but we’re only half the way there'

Tony Kelly maintains a top three finish is Clare's sole focus as they prepare for their final two Munster SHC games.

It’s 24 years since the Banner last won the provincial title but after victories against Tipperary and Cork their captain insists qualifying for the All-Ireland series is their priority.

“It was a great start last week and we backed it up and got the result Sunday,” said the 2013 hurler of the year, referring to the win over Tipp.

“It’s all about getting results in this round robin. You could be playing all the lovely hurling you want and not get out of it. You just need to be in that (top) three whatever number you are, you need to be in that three and assess it then at the end, whether you’re in a Munster final (for the top two finishers) or heading to a qualifier to get into a quarter-final. A good start but we’re only half the way there.”

Kelly praised his team-mates for upping their intensity in the wake of Ian Galvin’s sending off on Sunday.

Clare scored the next three points to cancel out Alan Connolly’s goal just before the Clare forward was dismissed.

“You’re always trying to find an extra percent when you lose a player no matter who it is. We got a few great scores, Diarmuid Ryan chipped in with a mighty score from the half-back line. Fitzy (David Fitzgerald) got a monster score as well.

“They’re important when you go down a man because all it takes is Cork to go on a bit of a run and get a couple of scores to get momentum and it’s hard to get it back then. But we always kept a five or six-point lead going down the home straight.”

The 28-year-old has urged his team to increase their work-rate for the arrival of All-Ireland champions Limerick to Ennis on Sunday week.

“Every day you go out, you try and better the performance from the week before. Sometimes, it doesn’t happen for certain teams and certain individuals but you’re trying to replicate the eagerness and honesty from the previous week.

"Then the hurling kind of follows if you get turnover ball and get your tackle count high. We did that today, it was an improvement, we’re playing Limerick next and we’re going to have to go up another notch or two to beat them."