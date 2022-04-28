Tipperary v Limerick U20 final to be held in Gaelic Grounds

The Munster U20 hurling final between Limerick and Tipperary has been fixed for TUS Gaelic Grounds next Wednesday, May 4 (7.30pm).
A neutral venue had initially been suggested but both counties agreed to a coin toss this morning, which Limerick won. The game is due to be televised by TG4.
Having topped their tables, Limerick beat Waterford and Tipperary overcame Cork last evening. It is Limerick’s third provincial final in six years and Tipperary’s fourth in five seasons.
The winners will face the Leinster champions in the All-Ireland final at the end of the month.
Leinster’s semi-finals take place on Monday where Wexford face Dublin in Chadwicks Wexford Park (2pm throw-in) nd Kilkenny clash with Galway in O’Connor Park (4pm).