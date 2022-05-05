Tipperary turn up the heat to push past Limerick

Premier score 1-09 in the second half as Fitzgerald goal helps spur them into semi-final date with either Cork or Kerry
Tipperary turn up the heat to push past Limerick

Getting to grips with it: Tipperary's Darragh Landers is tackled by Limerick's Aidan O'Shea and Bobby Smith during the Munster MFC phase 1 final in Mallow.

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 15:56
Therese O’Callaghan

Munster MFC: Tipperary 1-14 Limerick 1-4 

Tipperary advanced in the Electric Ireland Munster MFC Phase 1 final at Mallow Thursday evening, and they will have home advantage when they play the losers of Cork and Kerry in the semi-final on May 19.

Victory went Tipperary’s way by seven points when they met Limerick in the group stage, This time they emerged with 10 to spare.

Tommy O’Connor opened the Tipperary account and by the 10th minute they moved three points to one up. Joe Higgins and Paddy O’Keeffe were dominant around the midfield area, and further points arrived through Higgins and Daithí Hogan.

Limerick, meanwhile, enjoyed their share of possession but could make no headway against a resolute Tipperary defence displaying superb blocking skills.

Tommy Ryan had to work extremely hard for Limerick’s second point in the 25th minute.

Just before half-time there was a huge let-off for the Premier County when Limerick were awarded a penalty after Luke Walsh was brought down by Ciaran Byrne. Tipperary goalkeeper Robbie McGrath saved Bobby Smith’s shot, however full-back Byrne received a black-card for the foul.

Tipperary went to the dressing-room 0-5 to 0-2 ahead.

Free-taker Conall Grogan increased their advantage after the restart as Limerick’s Paddy Downey got a black card in the process.

The Shannonsiders put themselves back in contention when Aidan O’Shea - switched into full-forward - netted in the 33rd minute.

Their joy was short-lived as Fionn Fitzgerald found the net five minutes later, 1-8 to 1-2.

Tipperary upped their performance once more. They outfought Limerick six points to two with some excellent scores from Hogan.

Scorers for Tipperary: F Fitzgerald (1-1), D Hogan (0-4), C Grogan (0-3 frees), T O’Connor (0-2), O Shelly, J Higgins (free), P O’Keeffe and B Carey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: A O’Shea (1-1), D Hynes (free), T Ryan and B Smith (0-1 each).

Tipperary: R McGrath (Galtee Rovers); A McSherry (Clonmel Commercials), C Byrne (Golden Kilfeacle), J Bergin (JK Brackens); E O’Connell (Loughmore-Castleiney), C King (Ballina, Capt), T Charles (Clonmel Commercials); J Higgins (Clonmel Commercials), P O’Keeffe (Moyle Rovers); C English (Ballyporeen), T O’Connor (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), B Carey (Ballylooby Castlegrace); C Grogan (Galtee Rovers), D Hogan (St Patricks), F Fitzgerald (Killenaule).

Subs: D Landers (Clonmel Commercials) for C English (half-time), E Ormond (Golden Kilfeacle) for A McSherry (48), O Shelly (Killenaule) for B Carey (53), D Fogarty (Boherlahan Dualla) for P O’Keeffe (58), C Grace (Ballina) for D Hogan (60).

Limerick: J Foley (Mungret St Paul’s); E Browne (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), C Mangan (Croom), S O’Sullivan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry); C Boyle (Fr Casey’s), C Harnett (Fr Casey’s), P Downey (Oola); A O’Shea (Cappagh), M Keating (Adare); M Kilbridge (Fr Casey’s, Capt), T Ryan (Dromcollogher/Broadford), B Smith (Ballybrown); D Hynes (Mungret St Paul’s), S Young (Cappagh), L Walsh (Mungret St Paul’s).

Subs: T Meaney (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) for M Keating (39), J Fitzgerald (Cappagh) for S Young (45), J Young (Cappagh) for L Walsh (47), T Lloyd (Mungret St Paul’s) for B Smith (58), S Walsh (St Senan’s) for D Hynes (60).

Referee: Alan Long (Cork).

More in this section

TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 Dublin manager Bohan presses the case for open draw 
Ryan Houlihan with Ross McGarry and Brian Howard 27/2/2022 Kildare's confidence is growing louder and well justified, insists Rock
TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship
<p>Seán Kelly of Galway in action against Pearce Dolan and Cillian McGloin of Leitrim in the lead up to his side's third goal during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Galway's Seán Kelly: we parked Mayo win immediately

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices