Tipperary name unchanged team for Munster MHC final

Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock has named an unchanged team for Wednesday’s Munster MHC final from the side that scored a comprehensive semi-final win over Waterford last week.

The Premier minors had 21 points to spare over the Déise last Tuesday and so it is no surprise that Woodlock has kept faith with the same 15 for Wednesday’s showdown against Clare (TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm).