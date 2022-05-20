Tipperary make two changes for Cork clash

Jason Forde and Dan McCormack return to the Tipperary team for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 5 game against Cork in FBD Semple Stadium.
Forde missed the defeat to Limerick last Sunday week, while McCormack came on as a substitute. They replace Paddy Cadell and Paul Flynn. Dillon Quirke switches to defence and Forde is named in the inside forward line.
Barry Hogan; C. Barrett, R. Maher (c), C. Morgan; D. Quirke, S. Kennedy, B. Heffernan; C. Stakelum, D. McCormack; G. Browne, N. McGrath, M. Breen; J. Forde, M. Kehoe, J. Morris.