Tipperary make two changes for Cork clash

Colm Bonnar has made two changes to his Tipperary side for Sunday's make or break clash with Cork
Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar has made two changes to his side. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 20:59
John Fogarty

Jason Forde and Dan McCormack return to the Tipperary team for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 5 game against Cork in FBD Semple Stadium.

Forde missed the defeat to Limerick last Sunday week, while McCormack came on as a substitute. They replace Paddy Cadell and Paul Flynn. Dillon Quirke switches to defence and Forde is named in the inside forward line.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Cork): Barry Hogan; C. Barrett, R. Maher (c), C. Morgan; D. Quirke, S. Kennedy, B. Heffernan; C. Stakelum, D. McCormack; G. Browne, N. McGrath, M. Breen; J. Forde, M. Kehoe, J. Morris.

