Tipperary make two changes for Cork clash

Jason Forde and Dan McCormack return to the Tipperary team for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 5 game against Cork in FBD Semple Stadium.

Forde missed the defeat to Limerick last Sunday week, while McCormack came on as a substitute. They replace Paddy Cadell and Paul Flynn. Dillon Quirke switches to defence and Forde is named in the inside forward line.