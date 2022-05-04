Tipperary forward John McGrath's season is over

Tipperary GAA announced in a statement this Wednesday lunchtime that the 27-year-old forward is today undergoing surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon
Tipperary forward John McGrath's season is over

Tipperary forward John McGrath's season is over  after rupturing his Achilles tendon

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 13:42
Eoghan Cormican

Tipperary forward John McGrath’s season is over after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Tipperary GAA announced in a statement this Wednesday lunchtime that the 27-year-old forward is today undergoing surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon.

McGrath came off injured during the first half of Tipperary’s Munster SHC Round 2 defeat to Clare the weekend before last.

Another Tipperary hurler forced out of the Clare game because of injury is newcomer James Quigley, with today’s statement also confirming that he and Jason Forde will not be available for selection for Sunday’s visit to TUS Gaelic Grounds to face reigning champions Limerick.

Having lost to Waterford and Clare in their opening two games, Tipperary need to inflict a first championship defeat on Limerick since the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final to have any hope of a top-three Munster finish.

More in this section

TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship
Mayo v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 Kerry's Dara Moynihan will miss Munster final clash with Limerick
Kerry v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final Four week gap for provincial winners an issue for Jack O'Connor
<p>Won't be so easy this time: Kildare’s Ryan Houlihan evades the attentions of Ross McGarry and Brian Howard of Dublin during the sides' league meeting earlier this year. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Kildare's confidence is growing louder and well justified, insists Rock

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices