Tipperary forward John McGrath’s season is over after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Tipperary GAA announced in a statement this Wednesday lunchtime that the 27-year-old forward is today undergoing surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon.

McGrath came off injured during the first half of Tipperary’s Munster SHC Round 2 defeat to Clare the weekend before last.

Another Tipperary hurler forced out of the Clare game because of injury is newcomer James Quigley, with today’s statement also confirming that he and Jason Forde will not be available for selection for Sunday’s visit to TUS Gaelic Grounds to face reigning champions Limerick.

Having lost to Waterford and Clare in their opening two games, Tipperary need to inflict a first championship defeat on Limerick since the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final to have any hope of a top-three Munster finish.