Brendan Cummins' charges were leading by nine at half-time and a second half comeback from Cork eventually ran out of time
Tipperary end Cork's U20 three-in-a-row hopes

27 April 2022; Jack Cahalane of Cork in action against Conor Cadell and Conor O’Dwyer of Tipperary during the oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship semi-final match between Tipperary and Cork at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 21:13
Eoghan Cormican, Semple Stadium

Munster U20 Hurling Championship semi-final

Tipperary 2-20 Cork 1-21

A powerful second quarter from Brendan Cummins’ Tipperary youngsters put paid to Cork’s three-in-a-row bid for Munster and All-Ireland U20 hurling honours.

Ahead by nine at the break, Tipperary's lead had been cut to two come second-half stoppages, but time eventually ran out on Cork’s comeback effort and so it is Tipperary who will meet Limerick in next week’s Munster U20 final.

Tipperary were much the sharper and slicker side in the first half, the interval scoreline of 2-12 to 0-9 in their favour reflecting their crisper hurling and overall dominance.

The second quarter, in particular, was owned by the full of running youngsters in blue and gold as the hosts outgunned their guests 1-8 to 0-1 between the 15th minute and half-time whistle.

Tipperary’s second goal was a superb strike from captain John Campion on 17 minutes, the second green flag of the evening propelling Brendan Cummins’ charges 2-6 to 0-8 clear.

Sean Walsh issued the Cork response with a 20th minute point, but that was to prove their last score of the half as all the remaining action played out at the other end of the field where Campion, Shelly (two frees), Ed Connolly, Eddie Ryan, and Jack Leamy reeled off six-in-a-row to triple Tipperary’s lead from three to nine.

The end-to-end opening exchanges delivered 13 scores in 13 minutes, included in this was Peter McGarry’s sixth minute goal for the Premier.

Proceedings were level at 1-5 to 0-8 come the close of the first quarter, but then arrived the Tipperary surge, from which Cork never fully recovered.

Donal O’Mahony’s Cork side spent the entire second-half chipping away at the Tipperary lead, with sub Diarmuid Healy contributing three white flags upon his introduction. Midfielder Brian O’Sullivan swelled his personal tally to four, his Kanturk clubmate Colin Walsh providing the Cork goal deep in second-half stoppages.

Walsh had hit the Tipperary crossbar in the 55th minute with a rasping shot, at a time when Cork trailed by five, and one wonders how the closing stages might have panned out had his first goal effort been successful.

As it was, Jack Leamy and Paddy Creedon halted Cork’s charge with three-in-a-row to fatten Tipp's advantage to six entering injury-time.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Campion (1-2); K Shelly (0-5, 0-5 frees), J Leamy (0-5, 0-1 free); P Creedon (0-4); P McGarry (1-0); E Connolly (0-2); M Corcoran, E Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham (0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘65), B O’Sullivan (0-4 each); C Walsh (1-1 each); D Healy, S Walsh (0-3 each); D Hogan (0-2); E Twomey, L Horgan, D Flynn (0-1 free), J Cahalane (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: P Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs); C Cadell (JK Brackens), C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), L Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane); C Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), J Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), C McKelvey (Silvermines); D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), J Campion (Drom & Inch); E Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), P McGarry (St Mary’s), E Ryan (Borris-Ileigh); K Shelly (Moycarkey Borris), J Leamy (Golden Kilfeacle), P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields).

Subs: M Corcoran (Silvermines) for McKelvey (49); C Fogarty (Lorrha Dorrha) for Ryan (52); S Kenneally (Moneygall) for Shelly (56); J Keller (Nenagh Éire Óg) for McGarry (58); T Cahill (Drom & Inch) for Connolly (64, inj).

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); E Downey (Glen Rovers), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), C Smyth (Midleton); B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), C McCarthy (Sarsfields); B Keating (Ballincollig), S Walsh (Carrigtwohill), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s); C Walsh (Kanturk), D Hogan (Sarsfields), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: D Flynn (Ballygiblin) for C Walsh (24); M Howell (Douglas) for Horgan (HT); C Walsh for Keating (45); D Healy (Lisgoold) for Cunningham (48); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for O’Leary (60, inj).

Referee: N Malone (Clare).

