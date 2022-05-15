Tim O'Mahony a late withdrawal from Cork side for Déise clash

Tim O’Mahony is a late withdrawal from the Cork team for this afternoon’s do-or-die Munster SHC Round 4 clash with Waterford.
A hand injury has ruled out the Newtownshandrum man and Damien Cahalane is due to start in his place in Walsh Park.
Although the Waterford city venue is a sell-out, there are anecdotal reports Cork returned a number of their ticket allocation for the game.
Reconstruction at Walsh Park is due to commence in August of this year with the three phases completed by 2024. The number of seats at the stadium will increase by over 50% to 10,000.