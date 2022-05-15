Tim O'Mahony a late withdrawal from Cork side for Déise clash

It's thought that Damien Cahalane will replace the Newtownshandrum man.
Tim O'Mahony a late withdrawal from Cork side for Déise clash

Tim O'Mahony on the ball for Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 13:33
John Fogarty

Tim O’Mahony is a late withdrawal from the Cork team for this afternoon’s do-or-die Munster SHC Round 4 clash with Waterford.

A hand injury has ruled out the Newtownshandrum man and Damien Cahalane is due to start in his place in Walsh Park.

Although the Waterford city venue is a sell-out, there are anecdotal reports Cork returned a number of their ticket allocation for the game.

Reconstruction at Walsh Park is due to commence in August of this year with the three phases completed by 2024. The number of seats at the stadium will increase by over 50% to 10,000.

More in this section

TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship
Mayo v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 Kerry's Dara Moynihan will miss Munster final clash with Limerick
Kerry v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final Four week gap for provincial winners an issue for Jack O'Connor
<p>Won't be so easy this time: Kildare’s Ryan Houlihan evades the attentions of Ross McGarry and Brian Howard of Dublin during the sides' league meeting earlier this year. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Kildare's confidence is growing louder and well justified, insists Rock

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices