Three changes to the Cork side for crucial Waterford clash

There are three changes to the Cork hurling team for Sunday’s must-win Munster SHC game away to Waterford.
Into the starting line-up comes midfielder Luke Meade, half-forward Conor Lehane, and corner-forward Alan Connolly.
The trio who started the defeat to Clare but lose out on this occasion are Ger Millerick, Jack O’Connor, and Shane Kingston.
A notable positional switch made by manager Kieran Kingston is the moving of Patrick Horgan from the inside line out to centre-forward, with Seamus Harnedy travelling in the opposite direction.
P Collins; N O’Leary, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, C Joyce, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; R O’Flynn, P Horgan, C Lehane; A Connolly, S Harnedy, S Barrett.
G Collins, S O’Leary Hayes, E Downey, E Roche, D Cahalane, T O’Connell, B Roche, C Cahalane, S Kingston, J O’Connor, A Cadogan.