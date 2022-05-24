TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship

TG4 today announced a five-year extension of their sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football inter-county championships
24 May 2022; Máire Ní Bhraonáin of TG4 and Orlagh Lally of Meath with the Brendan Martin cup and players from the Intermediate, Junior and Senior Championships, from left, Karen McGrath of Waterford, Olivia Divilly of Galway, Róisín Ambrose of Limerick, Jennifer Dunne of Dublin, Niamh O'Neill of Tyrone, Clare Owens of Leitrim, Susanne White of Donegal and Clíodhna Ní Shé of Carlow at the Knowth megalithic passage-tomb site in County Meath. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 14:19
TJ Galvin

TG4 today announced a five-year extension of their sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football inter-county championships, with the new deal set to last until the conclusion of the 2027 season.

TG4 have been title sponsors of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships since 2001.

This is the second major sponsorship renewal for the LGFA in 2022, after National League sponsors Lidl committed to a further four years, up to and including 2025.

TG4 will screen 13 fixtures live during the 2022 All-Ireland Championships, beginning on Saturday, June 11, with a double-header from the group stages of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The summer schedule will run until All-Ireland Finals day on Sunday, July 31, when the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championship Finals will be screened exclusively on TG4.

TG4 will also provide live coverage of the Leinster Senior Final between Dublin and Meath from Croke Park next Saturday (throw-in time 2.30pm).

TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont said: “In 2000, both Ladies Football and the Irish language were matters deemed to be of very marginal concern in Ireland. By standing together as partners for over twenty years, LGFA and TG4 have managed to attain remarkable national success and status, bringing change to those societal views.

“However, much work remains to be done and I believe that this five-year deal between TG4 and LGFA gives a very clear signal of our joint intent to redouble our efforts to achieve a better parity.

“In our new agreement with the LGFA, TG4 commits over the five years to gradually strengthen our live coverage of LGFA competitions and develop new programming which reflects and supports the LGFA community in Ireland and internationally.

“We also pledge to produce a raft of high-quality programming which will celebrate the LGFA’s 50th anniversary in 2024.

Mícheál Naughton, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, said: “We are thrilled to announce the extension of our remarkable partnership with TG4 – and for an additional five years.

“TG4 have been with us since 2001, when they provided live coverage of our Senior All-Ireland Final for the very first time, when Laois got the better of Mayo in a memorable game.

“Since then, TG4’s commitment and dedication to Ladies Gaelic Football has helped the sport to prosper to unprecedented levels.

“We have had record attendances at our TG4 All-Ireland Finals and record viewing figures in recent times – and we very much hope that trend will continue as we look ahead to the next five seasons alongside TG4.

“It is really exciting that TG4 will be on board with us throughout our 50th anniversary celebrations in 2024 – and planning for an exciting schedule of Ladies Football programming is well underway.

“You can also tune in for live TV coverage of the 13 games on offer – with the other 47 fixtures in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships available to view via our live-streaming service.

“You can tune in to TG4’s linear coverage in Ireland and on the Player worldwide at www.tg4.tv, while all other Championship games will be available at: https://page.inplayer.com/lgfaseason2022/” 

TG4’s live schedule:

Saturday May 28: TG4 Leinster Senior Championship Final, 2.30pm, Croke Park.

Saturday June 11: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 1 – Waterford v Donegal & Cork/Kerry v Galway – 5pm and 7.15pm.

Sunday June 19: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 2 – Cavan v Mayo & Armagh v Dublin/Meath – 1.45pm and 3.45pm.

Saturday June 25: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 3 – Cork/Kerry v Waterford & Mayo v Dublin/Meath – 5pm and 7.15pm. 

Saturday July 9: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Quarter-Finals – 5pm and 7.15pm.

Saturday July 16: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Semi-Finals – 4pm and 6pm, Croke Park.

Sunday July 31: TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Finals – 11.45am, 1.45pm, 4pm, Croke Park.

