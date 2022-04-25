Stephen Molumphy keen for Kerry to let lose

Joe McDonagh Cup RD 2

Kerry 3-21 Carlow 0-15

The return of Mikey Boyle, playing his 129th game for Kerry, and the accuracy of his brother Padraig who contributed 1-11 from placed balls and play, were the main reasons why Kerry put odds on favourites Carlow to the sword in the second half. In the process the Kingdom’s Joe McDonagh Cup ambitions got back on track at Netwatch Cullen Park, by a fifteen point margin.

In fact Carlow looked a beaten docket at half time as they trailed Kerry 0-8 to 0-7 having played with a stiff wind and only star forward Marty Kavanagh appeared to be keeping the home side afloat.

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy was delighted with the Kerry win, “We were flat last week. It was difficult to pin down what happened last week because all season in the league we were full of energy and we wanted to get back to that and we did today. Lads played well, they worked hard especially the first half.

“We have physically strong, fit and mobile players who can take the ball and run with it. I think they all wanted to be let loose today because they were all disappointed last week and they just wanted to get out and go and go. It’s great to just let them off and let them go at it.“

Kerry were 0-6 to 0-1 in front by the 25th minute with Shane Conway and Podge Boyle scoring three apiece while Chris Nolan replied for Carlow. The home side did enjoy a purple patch before half time outscoring Kerry 0-7 to 0-2 with Podge Boyle converting two more frees while Marty Kavanagh converted four frees for Carlow.

When Kavanagh scored two rapid points in response to a Boyle free the sides were level at 0-9 apiece and the question was being asked of the Kingdom’s resolve.

But with Mikey Boyle being like a magnet at the back Kerry responded with a 1-5 to 0-1 burst in an eight minute spell. Again it was Podge Boyle with a 45th minute goal, two frees and a '65 along with superb points from Eoin Ross and Colum Harty. At 1-14 to 0-10 it was game over.

Kerry had moved 1-18 to 0-12 clear by the time goals from Niall Mulcahy and Shane Conway secured a huge win for Kerry that keeps their interest in the Joe McDonagh alive.

Scorers for Kerry: P Boyle (1-11, 7f, 3 ‘65s), S Conway (1-3, 1f), N Mulcahy (1-2), J Conway (0-2), E Ross, C Harty and M O’Connor (0-1 each)

Scorers for Carlow: M Kavanagh (0-10, 8f), C Nolan (0-2) D Byrne (s/l), J M Nolan and F O’Toole (0-1 each).

CARLOW: B Tracey; P Doyle, C Lawlor, M Doyle; J McCullagh, D Byrne, F Fitzpatrick; J Kavanagh, C Kehoe; S Murphy, J Michael Nolan, K McDonald; R Coady, M Kavanagh, C Nolan.

Subs: T Lawlor for J Kavanagh (inj 2), P Coady for C Kehoe (h/t) , T Joyce for K McDonald (53), F O’Toole for T Lawlor (61), N Bolger for F Fitzpatrick (66).

KERRY: L Dee; S Weir, F McCarthy, E Leen; E Ross , M Boyle, F Mackessy, P O’Connor; M Leane, C Walsh; P Boyle, D Collins, C Harty ; G Dooley, S Conway.

Subs: N Mulcahy for G Dooley (h/t), M O’Connor for D Collins (42, J Conway for C Harty (52), D O’Carroll for C Walsh (59), M Heffernan for S Conway (66).

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway).