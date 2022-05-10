Sold out: Dalo's Dungarvan Hurling show kicks off another big weekend of Munster Championship action

Dalo will have regular sidekicks RJ Ryan and Mark Landers alongside, with Lismore legend Dan Shanahan and Kilkenny's Brian Hogan battling hard to get a word in edgeways
Sold out: Dalo's Dungarvan Hurling show kicks off another big weekend of Munster Championship action

CHAMPIONSHIP CHAT: Liam Sheedy, Mark Landers, T.J. Ryan and host Anthony Daly on stage at the Irish Examiner’s Hurling Show live at the Castletroy Hotel in Limerick. 

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 17:13
Tony Leen

THURSDAY's Irish Examiner live Hurling podcast in Dungarvan, hosted by Anthony Daly, is now sold out. 

Tickets went on sale last week for the third in our series of live championship pods at the Old Bank in Dungarvan and the capacity limit has been reached, our organising team confirm. No further tickets are available.

Excitement in Waterford is at fever pitch ahead of Sunday's Munster SHC clash with neighbours Cork in Walsh Park. Liam Cahill's side can effectively put Cork out of the Championship with a win, while Kieran Kingston's men need the two points to reignite their challenge for the All-Ireland series.

Dalo will have regular sidekicks RJ Ryan and Mark Landers alongside, with Lismore legend Dan Shanahan and Kilkenny's Brian Hogan battling hard to get a word in edgeways.

Throw in is at 7.30 but Dalo and TJ say they will be there early to interrogate The Old Bank's exquisite culinary reputation. The rest of us may have to do with scraps from the masters' table.

The event will be recorded by our production team, led by Raffaele Rocco, for subsequent broadcast in audio and video.

 

More in this section

TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship
Mayo v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 Kerry's Dara Moynihan will miss Munster final clash with Limerick
Kerry v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final Four week gap for provincial winners an issue for Jack O'Connor
<p>Won't be so easy this time: Kildare’s Ryan Houlihan evades the attentions of Ross McGarry and Brian Howard of Dublin during the sides' league meeting earlier this year. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Kildare's confidence is growing louder and well justified, insists Rock

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices