Sludden thanks the setbacks for setting him in right direction 

FOLLOWING a week off work after last September’s All-Ireland win, Niall Sludden was looking forward to establishing some routine as he made the drive from his home in Dromore to Newtownbutler in south Fermanagh, where he teaches in St Mary’s Primary School.

But first, one last celebration to give the children a thrill. Good sport that he is, he put on his Tyrone jersey and clambered onto the back of an open-top VW Beetle festooned in red and white balloons and was paraded in through the gates.

All the kids were wearing Tyrone tops. It says something about their parents and the impact he has on them that they would go along with this in the staunch heart of a neighbouring county.

“Others said that if it had been Irvinestown (the neighbouring parish to his own Dromore) or somewhere else, that might not have been done!” laughs Sludden now.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all, so to get it, it was brilliant. There was so much support out, and there had been before. I have to say before any games, they are really supportive in the class and big into the football as well.”

So when they were drawn against Fermanagh for the preliminary round of Ulster, they were able to revert back to their Partisan selves, giving Mr Sludden a bit of stick.

“They are a good wee class and you have to enjoy that side of things,” he smiles, “but I was making damn sure myself and the team, when we came back on Monday, we had won the game. I don’t know how I could have come back to face that if we had lost!”

Last September, he and his team mates got their shoes shined and became Made Men in a county that isn’t particularly forgiving when it comes to ranking the merits of teams and players.

He can make peace now with the 2018 final defeat.

“It was a sickener,” he says, “but I don’t think we were ready. Dublin were the team they were, a phenomenal team. I know Padraig Hampsey said this too recently, but sometimes you just aren’t ready. You need sometimes, some setbacks to drive you in the right direction.”

Footballers that have gone to the well for season after season have an in-built respect for each other, but it was nice to join that exclusive club.

“You were getting compared to other teams that had done the business and you are always going to get that,” reasons Sludden.

“We just felt that the way we were training, the quality around the team too that we just wanted to be there and we weren’t going to stop until we made it to the pinnacle of Gaelic Games. It’s nice that way. Not that you would be saying, ‘look at us now’. It’s not about that, but it is good for us to have gone the full way.”

He owes much to Mickey Harte, and praises the patience displayed when he suffered a broken leg at a crucial stage of his development.

All the same he is resolutely his own man. He shares one thing in common with Matthew Donnelly and 2021 Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary; when the call came from Harte asking them to join the county senior team, all apologised and explained they did not feel physically ready at that point.

Instead, it took Sludden until he was 23 to make his Championship debut. That was against this Sunday’s opponents, Derry, in an easy win in Celtic Park.

Through the years his talent was never in doubt. Winning Harte’s cast-iron trust was another thing.

The worst example of it felt like madness. Tyrone were a point up against Kerry in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final. Sludden was performing and had scored two points. And still, he was replaced on 52 minutes.

The RTÉ cameras caught his head shaking in disbelief as he left the pitch. Kerry hit 1-8 in the last twenty minutes to book their place in the final.

Although he wasn’t an automatic starter under the new management of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher in their first league campaign, he started the Championship opener and got the kind of backing he craved.

“I would say there has been a bit more freedom. Feargal and Brian have given us maybe that wee bit more of a platform to go and express ourselves a bit more,” he states.

“I like having that. Any player likes having that.

“I was fortunate to have Mickey and Gavin. They were brilliant. But maybe there were times when maybe I would have felt, ‘what do I need to do here?’

“It’s not an easy job, managing different people and different players who want to play all the time.

"But for players who want to express themselves, they want to be shown that bit of confidence and trust.

“I just feel with Feargal and Brian, a new management team in and it was great to have that. It gave an extra kick to certain players.”

During lockdown, most players got busy making home gyms and whittling their 5k and 10k times down.

Sludden managed all that too, but he also spent time in a novel enough pursuit for a county player in that he used the time to get a proper and comprehensive grounding in the Irish language.

“I had been doing classes before lockdown and then went away,” he explains.

“But it became a lockdown thing. And a lot of credit have to go to Dromore, to Conal McCullagh (club volunteer) and others who set up the Zoom classes.

“I really liked Irish as a subject in school. I was in the Christian Brothers (Omagh), did it at GCSE and didn’t do it at A Level.

“But I really enjoyed doing it during lockdown. There were a number of us, the Dromore players, we would have done sessions over Zoom during the lockdown.”

During lockdown, he made the same promises to himself that many had – life would be stripped back, more time would be spent on a more varied cultural diet. And promptly got back on the hamster wheel of life.

Still though, the resolution remains that once it becomes possible, he will be spending more time around the Donegal Ghaeltacht area, picking up words and phrases and practising his spoken Irish.

“It is interesting. I am big into the native tongue. Would love to speak it all the time but it takes so much work, and it’s hard, but I fell that it’s important. In school I would try to pass it on the children as much as I can because it is our language at the end of the day.

“You think back to the whole history of it, you just don’t want it to die away.”

It’s one strand of a wider interest in Irish culture and history. At present, he’s going through Michael Foley’s superb Podcast series on Bloody Sunday; ‘The Bloodied Field Podcast.’ In what little free time he gets, he will go out and belt a golf ball around a course, and – again a rarity in some ways – enjoys reading fiction.

He will have enough reality in Omagh this Sunday with Derry in town, looking to take the All-Ireland champions down.

He wears the responsibility like a privilege. A smile on his face, a lightness in his step.