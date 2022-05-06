Skibbereen survive Clon comeback to win first Simcox title

It was Real Madrid all over again as Clon went in search of a winner but to their credit, Skibb refused to panic and two late points from the outstanding Niall Daly and sub, Oisín Daly, gave them the title they richly deserved over the hour. 
Skibbereen survive Clon comeback to win first Simcox title

The Skibbereen Community School team celebrate after their victory over Clonakilty Community College in the Simcox Cup senior A football final at Rosscarbery. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 17:23
Tom Lyons

Skibbereen Community School 1-14 

Clonakilty Community College 2-10 

Five points to the good with only six minutes remaining in Rosscarbery, Skibbereen Community School were on the verge of their first-ever Simcox Cup title, in a first ever meeting of two West Cork schools in the final of this 111-year-old competition, when they were hit by two Clonakilty goals that had the game all square in the closing minutes of a top-rate encounter. 

It was Real Madrid all over again as Clon went in search of a winner but to their credit, Skibb refused to panic and two late points from the outstanding Niall Daly and sub, Oisín Daly, gave them the title they richly deserved over the hour. 

Clon did finish with a Colm O’Brien point but time ran out and it was the Skibbereen lads who had grabbed the bragging rights as West Cork’s top football school of the year by the tightest of margins.

With both sides littered with former Cork minors, present Cork minors and Cork U.20 players, much was expected of this all-west clash and it didn’t disappoint. The atmosphere was electric with hundreds of students making their voices heard as the sides shared eight points in the opening quarter, Cork U.20, Conor Daly, kicking three for Clon and outstanding midfielder, Robbie Minihane, having two for Skibb. 

The crucial moment in the first half came in the 16th minute, both sides having missed good goal chances, when Jack O’Neill raced through the centre to bury the ball in the Clon net. Niall Daly and Jamie O’Driscoll were to the fore in the Skibb attack as they built a lead of 1-7 to 0-5 by half time.

Again, it was score for score in the second half, Darragh Gough figuring prominently in the Clon attack but with Skibb leading by 1-11 to 0-9 it seemed all over until Gough struck for Clon’s first goal in the 54th minute and three minutes later, following a vital Jack O’Neill point for Skibb, John O’Donovan repeated the dose and the game was tied amid fierce excitement. The stronger and bigger Skibbereen were not to be outdone however, kicking the winning scores in the dying minutes.

Scorers for Skibbereen CS: Niall Daly (3f) 0-6, Jack O’Neill 1-2, Robbie Minihane (1f, 1 45) 0-3, Fiachra Collins, Jamie O’Driscoll and Oisín Daly 0-1 each. 

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: Darragh Gough 1-3, Conor Daly (1 45) 0-4, John O’Donovan 1-0, Colm O’Brien 0-2, Aaron Ryan 0-1.

Skibbereen CS: S. Kingston (T. MacCárthaigh), S. Carey (Ilen Rovers), J. Bohane (Castlehaven), H. O’Donovan (Clann na nGael), D. Hourihane (O’D. Rossa), T. O’Mahony (Castlehaven), S. O’Connell (do.), R. Minihane (do.), S. Browne (do.), F. Collins (do.), J. O’Neill (do.), J. O’Driscoll (do.), T. Ó Donnabháin (Clonakilty), L. Shorten (T. MacCárthaigh), N. Daly (O’D. Rossa). Subs used, J. O’Brien (O’D. Rossa) for T. Ó Donnabháin (40), C. Hegarty (T. McCárthaigh) for J. Boahen (45), O. Daly (T. MacCárthaigh) for L. Shorten (50).

Clonakilty CC: T. O’Neill (Owen Gaels), M. Walsh (Ibane Gaels), D. Twomey (Owen Gaels), S. O’Riordan (Ibane Gaels), A. Cullinane (Clonakilty), James O’Brien (Owen Gaels), Chris Kenneally (Clonakilty), A. Ryan (Owen Gaels), E. Downey (Clonakilty), P. Flynn (Ibane Gaels), C. Daly (Clonakilty), C. O’Brien (Owen Gaels), J. O’Donovan (Clonakilty), D. Gough (do.), O. O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels). Subs used, T. Ó Buachalla (Ibane Gaels) for O. Flynn (half time), F. Murphy (Clonakilty) for A. Cullinane (47).

Referee: Liam O'Shea.

More in this section

TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 Dublin manager Bohan presses the case for open draw 
Ryan Houlihan with Ross McGarry and Brian Howard 27/2/2022 Kildare's confidence is growing louder and well justified, insists Rock
TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship
<p>Seán Kelly of Galway in action against Pearce Dolan and Cillian McGloin of Leitrim in the lead up to his side's third goal during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Galway's Seán Kelly: we parked Mayo win immediately

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices