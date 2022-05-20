Six changes to Clare side for visit of Waterford

Tony Kelly and John Conlon are among six changes to the announced Clare team for Sunday’s visit of Waterford to Cusack Park.
As the Banner are already through to the Munster final against Limerick on June 5, Brian Lohan has rested the former All-Stars, while Ian Galvin returns to the team having served his ban in last Sunday’s draw against Limerick in Ennis.
Cian Nolan is set to make his championship debut in place of Paul Flanagan at corner-back.
E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, C. Cleary, C. Nolan; J. Browne, P. Fitzgerald, D. McInerney; D. Fitzgerald, S. Golden; C. Malone, D. Reidy, S. O’Donnell; I. Galvin, P. Duggan, R. Taylor.