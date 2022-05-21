Second half surge sees Wicklow comfortably past Waterford

Bouncing back from their championship defeat to Meath, Wicklow got their Tailteann Cup journey off to winning start at Aughrim, beating Waterford convincingly by a 12 point margin
21 May 2022; Kevin Quinn of Wicklow in action against Waterford players, left to right, Aaron Beresford, Liam Fennell and Shane Doyle during the Tailteann Cup Preliminary Round match between Wicklow and Waterford at County Grounds in Aughrim, Wicklow. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 17:44
Mark Kennedy

Wicklow 3-16 Waterford 1-10

Bouncing back from their championship defeat to Meath, Wicklow got their Tailteann Cup journey off to winning start at Aughrim, beating Waterford convincingly by a 12 point margin.

The will next meet either Wexford or Offaly next weekend.

Wicklow led 0-8 to 0-5 at half time after playing against the wind but Waterford will not be happy with the fact they registered seven wides, some from good scoring positions, in that period.

Captain Dean Healy got Wicklow on the road in the third minute but Waterford's corner forward Brian Lynch twice cut the margin to a point in the opening 15 minutes with two excellent points from play.

Corner forward Mark Kenny and goalkeeper Mark Jackson both landed a brace of points each from frees for Wicklow but Waterford's wing-back Dermot Ryan drilled over a smashing point from the left before the break to narrow the gap to 0-8 to 0-5.

Jason Curry had a point for Waterford within 30 seconds of the restart, cutting the margin to two, but Wicklow had victory wrapped up in the next ten minutes with two goals by full-forward Kevin Quinn and corner forward Eoin Darcy.

Wicklow went down to 14 men when Dean Healy picked up a Black card. Kevin Quinn was to hammer home a third goal from a penalty before the end.

WICKLOW: M Jackson (0-4, frees); M Stone, P O'Keane, T Moran; N Devereux, Z Cullen, O Cullen; P O’Toole (0-1), JP Hurley; A Murphy, D Healy (0-2), D Fitzgerald; M Kenny (0-4, 1m), K Quinn (2-1, 1-0 pen), E Darcy (1-3, 2f). 

Subs: R Stokes for JP Hurley (HT), O McGraynor (0-1) for Fitzgerald (52), J Kirwan for Devereux (55), J Treacy for A Murphy (64), M Cullen for E Darcy (64).

WATERFORD: A Beresford; L Fennell, D Ó Cathasaigh, M Kiely; D Ryan (0-1), D Hallihan, B Looby (1-0); J Curry (0-4, 2f), M Curry; C Murray, Dh Corcoran (0-2, frees), J O’Sullivan; S Curry, T O’Connell, B Lynch (0-2).

Subs: J Walsh for S Curry (40), T Guiry for B Lynch (47), C O'Corráin for O’Sullivan (53), G Duffy (0-1) for O’Connell (53), J Keane for C Murray (61).

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)

