Seán Powter set for injury comeback for Cork footballers

Seán Powter looks set to make his first appearance for the Cork footballers in three months in Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry.

The 24-year-old, who was forced to sit out Rounds 3 through 7 of the Allianz League after suffering his latest hamstring injury in the first half of February’s Sigerson Cup final, returned to full contact training in the past fortnight and so is in contention for game-time at Páirc Uí Rinn.

“He's back now, so hopefully he can stay injury free,” said interim Cork manager John Cleary, adding that management will make a final call on Powter later in the week.

John Cooper is another half-back that management will wait until later in the week before making a final decision on his Páirc Uí Rinn involvement after the Éire Óg newcomer, who has yet to play championship for Cork, picked up a calf injury last weekend.

Tadhg Corkery, Brian Hartnett, Paul Walsh, and Brian Hayes have all overcome their respective injuries and are available for selection.

Definitely ruled out, as was reported two weeks ago, is midfield general Ian Maguire.

“Hopefully for the following game, whenever it is, that he's a chance of being back for that,” Cleary continued.

“Sean Powter, Ian Maguire, these fellas will play on one leg. They want to play against Kerry, they want to play the big games, but like the medical people keep saying to us, you've got to look at the bigger picture.

"A week or two now could mean you'll have them for the rest of the season, whereas if they go out here the next day, they could break down and that's it for them.

“Killian O'Hanlon, Liam Donovan, they're long term [injuries], but they're back in training, Conor Corbett also.”