Ruthless Antrim put Down to the sword in Ulster derby

Joe McDonagh Cup

Down 3-16 Antrim 6-22

A ruthless attacking display from Antrim saw them make it two wins from two in the Joe McDonagh Cup as they took a 15-point win and the bragging rights over Ulster rivals Down in Ballycran.

Conal Cunning top-scored with 10 points for Darren Gleeson's charges, while Seaan Elliott and Ciaran Clarke bagged two goals apiece to put the Saffrons out of sight before a Down rally saw them narrow the gap a little, but Antrim finished well to put them in pole position in the group.

"Coming down here, we gave Down the best of respect, but scoring 1-1 after a couple of minutes was perfect for us," said Antrim selector Johnny Campbell.

We've been down here plenty of times before and the longer you are in the game, the more difficult it becomes. Full credit to the boys for how they went about it today."

Antrim looked in the mood from the off and wasted no time in putting their stamp on the game with Joe Maskey racing through from the throw-in and popping to Ciaran Clarke who drilled to the net.

A Seaan Elliott point from a sideline followed and while Down steadied a little with Marc Fisher getting them off the mark, Antrim looked well in control and their second goal arrived on 13 minutes as Niall O'Connor send a long ball downfield that was broken down to Conal Cunning and he offloaded to his Dunloy clubmate Elliott who sidestepped and galloped in to score.

That made it 2-4 to 0-2 and Antrim began to widen the gap with Cunning knocking over the frees, while Conor McCann and Joe Maskey added from play before Gerard Walsh pointed a missile of a free from deep in his own half.

Down were getting into decent positions, but their shooting was failing them as little, although a trio of Daithi Sands points kept the board ticking over, yet it was Antrim 2-13 to 0-8 to the good at the break.

The visitors continued to pile on the misery early in the second period as after a couple of early points, Seaan Elliott was tripped when making a charge at goal by John McManus who was black-carded for preventing a goalscoring opportunity and Ciaran Clarke rammed the penalty home.

After an exchange of points, Down had their first goal when Daithi Sands whipped home after Eoghan Sands' shot was saved, but Antrim wiped this out immediately with Clarke putting Elliott through to do the honours.

The game seemed to be petering out with Antrim 17 points up, but Down staged a mini-revival with substitute Chris Egan batting to the net after Daithi Sands had a shot saved and just seconds later, Eoghan Sands drilled home.

However, Antrim would finish well and Conor Johnston scored goal number five when rounding Stephen Keith and Domhnall Nugent batted home late to put a gloss on the scoreboard with Antrim worthy winners to make it two wins from two in the competition.

"Antrim were full value for their win and that illustrated why they're in Division One for three years," said Down manager Ronan Sheehan.

"There is a bit of a gap and difference in speed of hurling and physicality. We were carrying the ball and Antrim seemed happy to let us do it and then turn us over in the middle third.

"It was a good lesson for us in the work we still have to do and Antrim are favourites for the McDonagh Cup - no doubt about that."

Scorers for Down: D Sands 1-4, C Egan 1-2, E Sands 1-0, P Sheehan 0-2 frees, P Og McCrickard 0-2, P Doran 0-2, M Conlon 0-1, G Hughes 0-1, M Fisher 0-1, O McManus 0-1 (free).

Scorers for Antrim: C Cunning 0-10 (8 frees), C Clarke 2-1 (1-0 pen), S Elliott 2-1 (0-1 sideline), C Johnston 1-2, D Nugent 1-2, C McCann 0-2, J Maskey 0-1, G Walsh 0-1 (free), P Burke 0-1, D McKernan 0-1.

DOWN: Stephen Keith; Michael Hughes, John McManus, Tom Murray; Matt Conlon, Conor Woods, Caolan Taggart; Pearse Og McCrickard, Liam Savage; Marc Fisher, Paul Sheehan, Jordan Doran; Daithi Sands, Darragh Mallon, Eoghan Sands.

Subs: Gerard Hughes for J Doran (40), Chris Egan for P Sheehan (43), Declan McCartney for D Mallon (53), Padraig Doran for M Fisher (58), Oisin McManus for P Og McCrickard (60).

ANTRIM: Ryan Elliott; Phelim Duffin, Gerard Walsh, Niall O'Connor; Paddy Burke, Eoghan Campbell, Ryan McGarry; Joe Maskey, James McNaughton; Seaan Elliott, Domhnall Nugent, Conor McCann; Conal Cunning, Ciaran Clarke, Conor Johnston.

Subs: Neil McManus for J McNaughton (43), Eoin O'Neill for C McCann (48), Matthew Donnelly for N O'Connor (51), Daniel McKernan for J Maskey (58), Conal Bohill for S Elliott (69).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).