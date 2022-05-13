Rory Gallagher rekindles Derry's sense of 'togetherness'

IF you ever wondered about the level of consultation between intercounty teams, then a clue was offered prior to Fermanagh facing Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final in 2018.

Asked about then Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher – a man he will be facing on the sideline in this Sunday’s Ulster semi-final – Seamus McEnaney revealed: “Monaghan go in as favourites but they are coming up against a serious tactician in Rory Gallagher – he’s one of the best if not the best in the country.

“I know Rory a long time. When I started out and he was still playing, I used to pick his brains. He has a serious football brain.” The two first crossed paths when Gallagher was playing for Fermanagh in 2005, when Monaghan took them to nearby Scotstown for a league meeting the guests won 2-13 to 0-13.

He added, “I know Rory Gallagher will be eating, sleeping and drinking this game and I know he will make it very difficult for Monaghan. I watched Fermanagh against Armagh and I was very impressed with their system of play and how they controlled that game.” And as much as McEnaney expressed his admiration, he still got it wrong as Fermanagh executed a superb game plan and benefitted from a late Eoin Donnelly goal to win that semi-final.

Now they meet in another Ulster semi-final. Gallagher in charge of Derry, ‘Banty’ as Monaghan manager. If McEnaney had his way, Gallagher would have taken up an offer to come in with him to the Monaghan set-up in late 2019.

While Gallagher didn’t bite, it’s clear the admiration flows both ways.

“He is someone I have had a bit of craic with and I really like and respect him. Just look at his interest and passion for football and what he does for Monaghan,” says Gallagher now.

“They are a county that you have to respect ever since Banty got involved. He got them up to Division One at that time, and then they slipped down into Division Three before Malachy (O’Rourke) came in.

“I think they were never a Division Three team even though they won Ulster that time (2013). But no, they are a brilliant county. I feel they have achieved a lot. They probably feel they could have achieved a lot more, but no, they are not dead. They are very much alive. They have rebuilt an awful lot of teams and they have experience. I just know they are a very, very hungry, committed team.”

When it comes to hunger and commitment, the force of those qualities that Derry displayed in their 11-point win over Tyrone caught everyone by surprise, not least the All-Ireland champions themselves.

This is Gallagher’s third season now in charge of Derry, but due to the various breaks and lockdowns, it feels to him like they are only getting going.

“Honestly, we would feel we are nearly just into the very early stages of our second year,” he admits. “Since we came back, we felt very intently about spending time together and the whole group getting to know each other.

“And not just knowing each other; spending time in training. Training together with a sense of purpose.” He continued, “We are fortunate too in the sense of there being split seasons too, with Covid and this year. The club season in hurling with Slaughtneil and football with Glen ran on, but we have had time together, which some other managers and this group didn’t have for five or six years.

“You look at our preparations for the league, and it was hindered by Slaughtneil going to the All-Ireland semi-final in hurling.

“We have tried to make the most of every day since, but also we have a team as well at a good age. We have Brendan Rogers, Emmet Bradley, Gareth McKinless all around the 28 mark, they are experienced fellas.

“Then you have Chrissy (McKaigue) who is 32, Benny Heron, and then younger players. We have a team at the right age and they just need to get their act together and start winning games.”

After the Tyrone win the captain Chrissy McKaigue made a startling admission that Derry teams had seldom truly committed to each other up until this point. It’s not something Gallagher sidesteps either.

“It’s something that took me a while in the first few months to understand,” he admits. “It’s not that the Derry players didn’t get on. There was no fractious, physical nature to training sessions, that would have been down to bad blood in previous years. But they didn’t actually commit to each other either. I don’t know what it was. We just as a management team, and the players, felt that was an important part of us. You can’t build on tactics, if you can’t build a togetherness.”