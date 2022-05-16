Ronayne left with 'mixed feelings' despite Cork win

Munster LGFA senior championship semi-final

Cork 4-10 Waterford 1-12

Cork hit four goals when impressively defeating Waterford in the Munster LGFA semi-final in Dungarvan on Sunday.

Shane Ronayne’s side were full value for their victory with Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Melissa Duggan and Eimear Scally all finding the net.

“There is mixed feelings on it (Cork’s performance),” Ronayne said.

“We had high hopes coming in to today and were in good form. We did a lot of good things out there but there are a lot of things to work on as well.

“So, we are in a good position going into the Munster final. We could have won more comprehensively and we would be maybe resting on our laurels going into that final. There is a lot to work to do but we are happy with lots of aspects of today’s game.”

The Rebels made two changes to their starting line-up, replacing Meabh Cahalane and Libby Coppinger with Dara Kinry and Orla Finn following the dual players double extra-time Camogie exertions the night before. Aoife Murray for Mairead Wall was Waterford’s solitary alteration.

Doireann O’Sullivan landed a free prior to a slick passing move ending with Áine Terry O’Sullivan goaling after 6 minutes. Cork’s blitzkrieg continued with Orla Finn scorching the Waterford defence for three consecutive points (one free).

Creditably, Waterford stayed in touch thanks to a pair of Kellyann Hogan frees and a fine Caoimhe McGrath effort.

The visitors looked menacing whenever they entered Waterford’s half, however, and another flowing move saw Melissa Duggan net Cork’s second goal after 20 minutes. Hogan responded with a free but Cork remained firmly in control.

In fact, Shane Ronayne’s side would have been out of sight were it not for a Megan Dunford block and superb Eimear Gallagher save.

It was 2-7 to 0-4 at the break and Cork held their opponents at arms length for much of the second period.

Another Áine Terry O’Sullivan goal and late green flag from Eimear Scally put the seal on an impressive Cork victory. Next up is Kerry in a Munster LGFA decider in Killarney.

Meanwhile, Meath booked a Leinster final date with Dublin following a 3-15 to 1-6 win over Westmeath. Stacy Grimes hit 1-7 for the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Galway retained their Connacht title after securing a 1-12 to 1-8 victory over rivals Mayo. Substitute Lynsey Noone’s goal on 42 minutes proved crucial as it stretched the hosts’ advantage to seven points before Mayo rallied back into proceedings

Scorers for Cork: Á T O’Sullivan (2-0), O Finn (0-5, 0-1 free), M Duggan and E Scally (1-0), D O’Sullivan (0-2, 0-2 frees), E Cleary, S Kelly and K Quirke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: K Hogan (0-7, 0-7 frees), L McGregor (1-0), K Murray, C Fennell (0-2 each) C McGrath (0-1).

CORK: M O’Brien; R Phelan, E Meaney, S Leahy; M Duggan, M O’Callaghan (captain), D Kiniry; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, C O’Sullivan, L O’Mahony; Á T O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, O Finn.

Subs: K Quirke for O Finn (40), R Leahy for L O’Mahony (40), M Ambrose for D Kinry (40), A O‘Mahony for S Leahy (53), E Scally for Á T O’Sullivan (55).

WATERFORD: E Gallagher; M Dunford, C McGrath, R Casey; A Mullaney, K McGrath (captain), Á O’Neill; E Murray, L Mulcahy; B McMaugh, H Power, A Murray; K Murray, K Hogan, K McGrath.

Subs: C Fennell for B McMaugh (ht), A Wall for A Mullaney (48), A Fitzgerald for C McGrath (50), L McGregor for K Hogan (55), A Waring for R Casey (60).

Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry).