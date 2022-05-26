Ronayne: Door always open for O'Shea

CORK football manager Shane Ronayne admitted the loss of teenage All-Star Erika O’Shea to Aussie Rules this summer is “disappointing” but said “the door is always open to her to return.

“It’s disappointing but we didn’t stand in her way. Our only concern for Erika was her education,” he said. “She’s only 19, just done her first year in college. Everyone else (from Ireland in AFLW) had a degree behind them apart from (Tipperary’s) Orla O’Dwyer who is an Australian citizen, which helps her to do a course over there.

“So we were concerned for her from a lifestyle point of view but, from a football point of view, we parked that straight away. We don’t own Erika or anything like that.”

O’Shea has admitted that the opportunity to become the youngest Irish female to play in the AFLW was just too big to pass up.

She is expected to sign for North Melbourne, who already have Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy and are heavily tipped to include Meath superstar Vikki Wall before the summer is out.

O’Shea will continue her studies at the University of Limerick online until her return in the New Year and her father is going to Australia for a month to help her settle in.

The Macroom defender was one of the LGFA’s breakout stars in the last two years and also won a national basketball ‘double’ with Glanmire this year.

The rescheduled AFLW season – which starts in August and finishes just before Christmas – means it is no longer possible for LGFA players to juggle inter-county championship with Aussie Rules but they can return in time for the NFL in the New Year.

With Cork’s only other 2021 All-Star, Hannah Looney, currently working in America, O’Shea is a particularly big loss to Ronayne, who is in his first year in charge.

“You do feel a small little bit aggrieved for her club at home and for Cork because if she wasn’t playing for us she wouldn’t be seen and (as) high profile so, while we are very proud of her, you are naturally a bit disappointed to be losing one of your best players.

“We’d be a bit disappointed especially because we’re trying to progress things with Cork and get back on the winning podium. When the Dublin girls went over they had their All-Irelands won. That’s the disappointment for us, that we don’t have Erika to try and push on,” Ronayne said. “But we don’t begrudge her. We’re delighted for her, just disappointed we won’t have her.

“Hopefully things will work out for her because she is a great talent and we’ve said to her the door is open for her if she wants to come home.”

Cork will have dual players like Libby Coppinger and Maebh Cahalane back for Saturday’s Munster final against Kerry in Killarney but will be without Brid O’Sullivan (Achilles injury) until mid-way through their All-Ireland Championship group games, which start on June 11.

Ronayne said they didn't use their dual stars in their Munster SFC semi-final against Waterford “because they’d played 100 minutes or so (of camogie) the night before but we have everyone to pick from this weekend.”