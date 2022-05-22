Questions over HawkEye use in All-Ireland U20 final

It is believed that HawkEye was in use for Sunday’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final between Kilkenny and Limerick although the system was not called upon to clear up a controversial first-half score for the eventual champions.

The game was decided in Kilkenny’s favour by a single point but there was considerable debate over one of their scores when Paddy Langton’s 20th-minute point attempt was met by the hurl of Limerick goalkeeper Conor Hanley Clarke just over the crossbar.

The umpire waved the white flag almost immediately but Langton clearly took exception with the decision and referee Thomas Walsh did not make any attempt to double-check the score with HawkEye.

The technology was first used at the Tipperary venue for the first time in 2016 and it was in operation for the senior game between Cork and Tipperary which followed the underage decider.

“From where I was standing – and I was miles away and that it made it difficult to see it – but it looked like he controlled it,” said Limerick manager Diarmuid Mullins. “The umpire seemed to be very quick to decide that it was a point.

“He is closer to it than that. I’m not sure… HawkEye will be in use for the second game here. I’m not sure was it in use for the first game. I presume it was. It would be disappointing if that was the case (sic) but I don’t think it boils down to that one decision either.”

Mullins took the same measured tone when asked about a last-gasp chance for his wing-back Colin Coughlan which sailed wide of the Kilkenny’s post in the 73rd minute. The game, he stressed, was won and lost not by one moment but lots of them.

Langton’s controversial score was included in that.

“It was very early in the game but look, you want everything to be done right but people make mistakes and I’m sure players made mistakes and management make mistakes and it didn’t come down to that. We’re not going to use that as an excuse at all.”

As it happens, there was also some debate as to a Kilkenny point attempt that was adjudged wide when it may have been a legitimate score in the second-half. The GAA has been contacted and asked for verification on the use of HawkEye at the venue today.