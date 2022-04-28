Perfect Tipp ride prolific spell to overpower Clare 

Munster MFC Tipperary 3-12 Clare 1-8

Tipperary completed a perfect group campaign when overpowering hosts Clare in Shannon on Thursday evening to tee up a Phase 1 Final derby with Limerick.

Struggling to find their feet early on, the Premier County took 14 minutes to open their account through Conall Grogan after conceding the first three points.

However, their challenge was ignited from the kick-out as Ben Carey intercepted to find the net and from that juncture, the visitors never looked back. Indeed, that momentum-fuelled second quarter saw Tipperary outscore a stunned Banner by 2-6 to 0-1, highlighted by a volleyed Fionn Fitzgerald rebound goal to ease seven in front by the break at 2-6 to 0-5.

Try as they might, Clare’s backlash failed to impact the scoreboard as an early Conor Fennell goal opportunity ricocheted off the back of Eoin O’Connell before the home side were temporarily reduced to 14 following a black card for influential midfielder Tadhg Lysaght.

Tipperary didn’t initially capitalise but eventually managed to close out their third successive victory with points from substitutes Oisin Shelly and Eanna Ormond.

Even an injury-time consolation goal for Clare’s chief threat Cathal Talty from the penalty spot would be immediately wiped out by Daithi Hogan as a buoyant Tipperary marched into a play-off decider against Limerick next Thursday for the right to face Cork or Kerry at the penultimate stage.

Scorers for Tipperary: F Fitzgerald (1-3, 1f); Conall Grogan (0-4, 2f, 1m); B Carey (1-1); D Hogan (1-0); P O’Keeffe, C English, O Shelly, E Ormond (0-1 each)

Scorers for Clare: C Talty (1-5, 1-0 Pen, 3f), S McMahon (0-2, 1f); D Keane (0-1)

Tipperary: R McGrath; C Byrne, A McSherry, J Bergin; E O’Connell, C King, T Charles; J Higgins, P O’Keeffe; C English, T O’Connor, B Carey; C Grogan, D Hogan, F Fitzgerald.

Subs: D Landers for English (46), E Ormond for O’Connor (46), O Shelly for Carey (49), D Fogarty for Higgins (57), A Creed for Grogan (57)

Clare: C Howard; E Cahill, D Hill, M Kelly; S McMahon, P Nagle, R Kilroy; J Garry, T Lysaght; M Kelleher, D Keane, G O’Shea; C Talty, C Fennell, D Killeen

Subs: N Fitzgerald for Kilroy (22), C Riordan for O’Shea (38), K O’Donoghue for Fennell (49), J Moylan for Nagle (53), P Considine for Garry (57)

Referee: E Ó Muircheartaigh (Kerry)