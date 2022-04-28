Paul Curran: A fresh Con O'Callaghan could return rejuvenated

Dublin great Paul Curran believes Con O'Callaghan can return a 'rejuvenated' player for the Championship and inspire the struggling Sky Blues.

Attacker O'Callaghan played every league and Championship game for Dublin in 2021 but hasn't featured so far in 2022.

Curran, who managed O'Callaghan to a Dublin SFC 2 club title last November, said that the three-time All-Star was troubled by a knee injury and played the closing games of that campaign 'on one leg' before undergoing surgery in December.

Dublin were relegated from Division 1 in his absence and could badly do with some attacking inspiration for the Championship which begins for them on Saturday evening in Wexford.

"He's had his break now, he's had a bit of surgery before Christmas," said Curran at the launch of the 2022 Leinster GAA Beko Club Champion Competition.

"Seemingly he's back on the field three or four weeks. He could have played the Monaghan (Allianz League) game but I think they decided to hold him. I think a fit, fresh...and obviously he's fresh because he's had a break, he hasn't had one of those in a long time, it's been all go, hurling and football, but I think you could be looking at a rejuvenated Con O'Callaghan which is good for us."

All-Ireland winner Curran also managed new Dublin captain James McCarthy when Ballymun Kickhams reached the All-Ireland club final in early 2013.

"I think he's a great choice," said Curran of the captaincy. "He goes about his business in a very unassuming, very under the radar way and lets his football do the talking. I think he'll lead that way. He won't be kicking tables or having long speeches before matches."

Curran is clear too on where McCarthy, one of the county's greatest ever half-backs, should play.

"He could play anywhere in defence up to the two midfield places and I would expect to see him at midfield," said Curran.