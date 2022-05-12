Patient Farrelly admits All-Ireland final is the goal

Trailblazing referee is content to bide her time to make it into the middle of the grandest day in Gaelic Games
First lady: Referee Maggie Farrelly has already broken many barriers in Gaelic Games. 

Maggie Farrelly admits her goal is to one day referee an All-Ireland senior final but, for now, she is prepared to bide her time.

Eight years after acting as fourth official for the Dublin-Kerry Allianz League game in 2014, and six since she broke new ground by refereeing a men's McKenna Cup game in Ulster, the Cavan whistler was this year brought onto the full national referee's panel.

"I have been given the opportunity to officiate in the Championship, not as a referee but as a sideline official and I ran the line at the All-Ireland U-20 semi-final between Sligo and Kildare last weekend," said Farrelly.

"Like that, it's a stepping stone. You are never going to be given the top opportunities, you have to do your time and be patient with that and work your way through those ladders like everybody else. It's not just because you were the first (woman) to make that jump that you get onto that ladder, you have to take the steps when you are given the opportunities.

"It's about how patient and how resilient you are to factors you can't control. You have to wait your turn.

"This is my first year on the national panel and I did get an opportunity to referee, I refereed in Division 4, Division 3, I did an All-Ireland club semi-final as well, so in fairness I have been given great opportunities so far and I have been involved in the Championship as a sideline official."

Like any player, All-Ireland final day is what Farrelly aspires to.

"I think for any referee it is, of course," she said. "Again, there are steps you have to take in between to get there, and that ultimately comes down to performance and the opportunities you are given. There's a large panel, there are 40 of us on the national panel so with that you have to wait your turn."

