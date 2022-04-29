Pádraic Maher: 'The Cork style at the moment... it's not really hurling'

Tipperary great Pádraic Maher admits he's not a fan of Cork's style and reckons they're overdoing the short passing at times, leaving their forwards frustrated.

Recently retired Maher was speaking in the context of Tipperary's difficulties under new manager Colm Bonnar, suggesting they looked 'a bit lost on the pitch' against Clare last weekend.

The former Tipp skipper reckons his county, who need to beat Limerick and Cork to have any hope of advancing in the Championship, have been guilty of 'trying to overdo it too much' at times too when it comes to short-passing and are probably 'stuck between a few stools' at the moment.

"The Cork style at the moment, I wouldn't be a fan of it," said Maher at the launch of Darkness into Light 2022. "I just don't think...it's not really hurling, like. It's over and back the pitch, it's going back the way. The forwards they have...like, fair enough, playing it through the lines up to a certain point of the pitch... but then give your forwards good quality ball, good quick ball, that's what they're crying out for.

"I can see to a certain extent that it's just the way the game has gone, we all have to adapt. I think every team, be it club or county, are playing through the lines now but I think with some teams they're getting caught because they're overdoing it at certain stages.

"That's where the likes of Limerick and these teams swarm you up, they invite you in. At certain times... we did it in the first half of the Munster final last year, sometimes you have to avoid all the chaos in the middle of the pitch and just get it into the full-forward line.

"You work it up to what we used to call the 'retention zone' on the pitch, the part of the pitch where you're most likely to retain the ball. Usually that's between the 45 and the 65. So get it up as far as there through the lines, whatever way you want, but from there then the forwards want quick ball.

"So I wouldn't be gone on the short style, the passing, but I think there is a place for it in the game. I think you can marry that with a bit more direct ball into the forward line. I think that's where Cork are getting caught at the moment maybe. And Tipp got caught last week, where they were trying to overdo it at times when there was an opportunity to hit that 100-yard ball into space."

Maher reckons over-elaborating at the back can ultimately blunt the attack of a team, using Tipp and Cork again as examples.

"The last few years with Liam Sheedy we tried to retain the ball to a certain part of the pitch but then we'd always be coached to deliver it in quick to the lads inside," continued Maher. "The lads would be making runs inside. If you're a Seamus Callanan or a John McGrath, one or two runs is all you should make and then the ball is delivered to you whereas if you take Patrick Horgan now or someone like Shane Kingston, they're probably making three, four or five runs and then the ball is still not coming into them.

"Or even they're probably giving up on making runs now, because they know it's not going to come in. I know from marking some of the Limerick lads, they make one or two runs and that ball is delivered in from a certain point of the pitch.

"They know once the run is being made that they're going to get it so it comes down to coaching and repeating it day in, day out."

Bookies have installed Tipp as 200/1 no-hopers for Munster success after defeats to Waterford and Clare. Next up for Bonnar's side is a Round 3 tie against Limerick, in Limerick, followed by a home clash with Cork.

"There's no point throwing in the towel now," said Maher of Tipp. "They have to try and put in a performance in two weeks and see where it takes you. But it's a very difficult task. I don't think anyone is going to come close to Limerick at the moment to be honest with you, from what I have seen so far."

